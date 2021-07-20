Don’t try this at home, but Paramount Pictures has shared the first trailer for Jackass Forever, the upcoming fourth and final (?) installment in the Jackass franchise.

In theaters on October 22nd, Jackass Forever does perhaps irreparable damage to stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy alongside Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka.

Some of the moments shown here have already been reported for their ambulance-calling glory. In one bit, the crew dress up as a marching band and hop on a treadmill, in a stunt that landed Knoxville and Steve-O in the hospital. Elsewhere, testicles meet softball and only one sphere wins, and people go flying into the water from all sorts of positions, heights, and speeds.

At times the trailer looks like outtakes from Animal Planet. A snake takes a bite out of a nose, a man covered in honey and salmon is chained in a room with a bear, an enormous spider decides which face looks tastier, and Knoxville’s imitation of a matador ends with him flying through the air, after the bull’s horns do something to his backside that is illegal in most US states.

You would think these activities would take years off the performers’ lives, but then you haven’t looked at the matter as scientifically as Steve-O. “Concussions aren’t great,” he said, “but as long as you have ’em before you’re 50, it’s cool. And Knoxville’s 49. So we’re good.” In that spirit, check out the trailer below.

Earlier this month, the stars of Jackass participated in a Shark Week stunt gone wrong, when Poopies McInerney was bitten trying to literally jump the shark.

