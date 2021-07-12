Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jackass Star Bitten Trying to Literally Jump the Shark During Shark Week Stunt

"I don't blame the sharks at all. I mean, I was in their living room, and it was dinnertime," says Sean "Poopies" McInerney

Jackass jump the shark prank Discovery channel shark week episode video Sean Mcinerney Poopies watch stream The Jackass Shark Week Special, photo courtesy of Discovery
The Jackass Shark Week Special, photo courtesy of Discovery
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 12, 2021 | 4:42pm ET

    The cast members of Jackass made a name for themselves by throwing caution to the wind and taking part in dangerous (and oftentimes disgusting) pranks. It’s been decades since the first episode of their original MTV show debuted and they’re still happily putting themselves in harms way to entertain viewers — most recently, as part of a Shark Week segment on The Discovery Channel, by attempting to literally jump the shark and getting bitten in the process.

    On Sunday night, The Jackass Shark Week Special reunited Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and Sean McInerney — AKA Poopies — with their new cast member Jasper, of Odd Future and Loiter Squad fame. It feels both shocking and completely logical that this band of giggly misfits would be hired to goof off for Discovery, especially during the channel’s most popular televised week. During one reckless segment, they decided to do a pop culture-indebted stunt: recreating the Happy Days scene where Fonzie (Henry Winkler) jumps over shark-insested waters on skis.

    With Steve-O and Pontius watching from the side, McInerney mounted a water board for the stunt and launched off a ramp surrounded by sharks. Instead of soaring high, he dipped straight into the water where things immediately went south. A shark took a bite out of McInerney’s hand and blood started pooling out around him. Professionals quickly jumped into the water to save him, pulling him back aboard their boat and wrapping his wound in a tourniquet. Luckily, no limbs or body parts were lost in the incident, but McInerney was rightfully fazed.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Generally speaking, McInerney often handles the less physical stunts for Jackass films and TV episodes compared to others, instead tackling the more grotesque bits (as his nickname implies). Steve-O has been bitten by a shark before himself, and he immediately starts worrying about his friend in the clip while simultaneously trying to keep a good perspective. Pontius, however, was pretty shaken up.

    “It’s a reminder that, yeah, like, we are pushing it pretty hard,” says Pontius in the clip. “And this could happen, of course. It’s either, like, everything’s okay or this happens. And hopefully it’s always everything’s okay, everything’s okay. But then… you know, this time it’s not okay.” Watch the full video below.

    Steve-O hospitalized Johnny Knoxville hospital Jackass 4 new movie accident injury treadmill, photo via artist's Facebook
     Editor's Pick
    Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville Hospitalized After Jackass 4 Treadmill Accident

    Thankfully, McInerney had a good spirit about the whole thing. When the emergency boat sped off with him aboard, headed towards an emergency room to get him stitched up, Poopies allegedly yelled, “I want a bonus!” The following day, he reflected on the whole thing in a calm manner, saying, “I knew there was a chance I was gonna get bit by a shark, but I didn’t think it was gonna happen. I don’t blame the sharks at all. I mean, I was in their living room, and it was dinnertime.”

    Advertisement

    There will be plenty more infantile hijinks from the Jackass guys soon enough. Their upcoming fourth feature film, Jackass 4, sees them pulling off a new bunch of pranks and stunts for the big screen, including a treadmill gag gone wrong that sent Knoxville and Steve-O to the hospital. Jackass 4 is still scheduled to come out in 2021 as originally planned, although it’s now been pushed back a few months to hit theaters on October 22nd.

    Advertisement

     

Latest Stories

rob schneider covid-19 2nd amendment coronavirus anti-vax vaccination tucker carlson

Rob Schneider Unwilling to Take COVID-19 Vaccine, Is Willing to Shoot People

July 12, 2021

Pig (NEON)

Nicolas Cage Brings Home the Bacon in the Incredible, Existential Pig: Review

July 12, 2021

Dr John documentary

Dan Auerbach to Direct Dr. John Documentary

July 12, 2021

Almost Famous

Almost Famous Soundtrack Reissued As Massive 102-Song Box Set

July 11, 2021

 

Tom Hanks DJ set

Tom Hanks Shares Hour-Long Rock 'n' Roll DJ Set For 65th Birthday: Stream

July 11, 2021

william smith obituary

R.I.P. William Smith, Hawaii Five-O; Rich Man, Poor Man Actor Dead at 88

July 9, 2021

sparks annette album cover artwork tracklist musical so we may start video adam driver

Sparks Reveal Details of Annette Soundtrack, Share "So May We Start" Music Video: Watch

July 9, 2021

argylle cast matthew vaughn henry cavill bryce dallas howard john cena

Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, and More Join Cast of Star-Studded Argylle

July 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jackass Star Bitten Trying to Literally Jump the Shark During Shark Week Stunt

Menu Shop Search Sale