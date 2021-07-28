Menu
Jagjaguwar Announces Join the Ritual Covers LP, Shares Tracks by Bruce Hornsby and Jamila Woods: Stream

Bruce Hornsby covers Dinosaur Jr.'s "Feel the Pain" and Jamila Woods tackles Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car"

Jagjaguwar Announces Join the Ritual Covers Compilation, Shares Tracks by Bruce Hornsby and Jamila Woods
Bruce Hornsby (photo by Amy Price) and Jamila Woods (photo by Bradley Murray)
July 28, 2021 | 10:09am ET

    This year marks 25 years of Jagjaguwar, the seminal indie label that’s bolstered revered acts like Bon Iver, Dinosaur Jr., and Okkervil River. To celebrate the occasion, the label is gearing up to release Join the Ritual, a covers compilation that features eleven Jagjaguwar artists giving their best renditions of songs by their own personal heroes. As a preview of what to expect from the album, today Jagjaguwar is sharing Bruce Hornsby’s cover of Dinosaur Jr.’s “Feel the Pain,” along with Jamila Woods’ reimagining of the best song about driving over the speeding limit, Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”

    Hornsby transforms Dinosaur Jr.’s ‘90s slacker rock into a rousing piano number, while Woods’ “Fast Car” becomes a shimmering neo-soul ballad. Take a listen to both recordings below.

    Join the Ritual — its title paying homage to the label’s love for Dungeons & Dragons — comes out September 24th, marking the latest in their year-long JAG25 series of cover compilations. The tracklist also features Algen Olsen covering Smog’s “Cold Blooded Old Times,” Nap Eyes doing Built to Spill’s “Car,” Okay Kaya’s version of R.E.M.’s “Nightswimming,” and more.

    Related Video

    Join the Ritual follows May’s This Is a Mindfulness Drill, a complete cover of Richard Youngs’ 1998 album Sapphie. Jagjaguwar will also be putting out Aisles, an EP of Angel Olsen’s reimagining of ‘80s hits, later this month.

    Joint the Ritual Artwork:

    jagjaguwar join the ritual artowrk

    Join the Ritual Tracklist:
    01. Spencer Krug – “Red Dress” (Jad Fair)
    02. The Besnard Lakes – “Good Morning, Captain” (Slint)
    03. They Hate Change – “The Seeming and The Meaning” (Stereolab)
    04. Angel Olsen – “Cold Blooded Old Times” (Smog)
    05. Bruce Hornsby – “Feel The Pain” (Dinosaur Jr.)
    06. Jamila Woods – “Fast Car” (Tracy Chapman)
    07. Nap Eyes – “Car” (Built to Spill)
    08. S. Carey – “Weight of Water” (Low)
    09. Pink Mountaintops – “The Concept” (Teenage Fanclub)
    10. Cut Worms – “One For The Catholic Girls” (Simon Joyner)
    11. Okay Kaya – “Nightswimming” (R.E.M.)

     

