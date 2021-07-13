Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

James Murphy Confirms LCD Soundsystem Is on a “Full Hiatus”

Murphy spoke about the band during an appearance on WTF with Marc Maron

James murphy confirms lcd soundsystem full hiatus marc maron wtf
James Murphy, photo by David Brendan Hall
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 13, 2021 | 6:07pm ET

    James Murphy, we love you, but you’re bringing us down. It’s been almost four years since LCD Soundsystem released new material, and it doesn’t seem like any more is in store for the time being. On a recent appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Murphy confirmed that LCD Soundsystem had no plans to return to the stage or studio.

    Maron, an admittedly new LCD fan, interviewed Murphy about his early days cutting his teeth in New York’s DIY scene, what it means to make “original” music, and more. “We’re not rehearsing,” Murphy told Maron when asked about post-pandemic shows. “We’ll figure something out when the time is right. Right now, we’re on a full hiatus. Because of the nature of the band, when we’re not touring, we’re just, like, back to normal life completely…Everyone does other stuff. Everyone has their own things going on. So for us to put [a new album] together, we just kind of have to decide to do it.” Murphy was also adamant that he doesn’t “want to go out [on tour] without new music.”

    When it comes to the status of LCD Soundsystem, it pays to take things with a grain of salt, considering this is the band that famously played a farewell show at Madison Square Garden in 2011 only to reunite five years later. Still, Murphy’s had a lot on his plate recently outside of the band. He mentioned to Maron that the pandemic put a halt to the construction of his new recording studio. Murphy and his wife were also busy supporting the staff at Four Horsemen, the Brooklyn wine bar they own and operate together, as well as raising their young son. Listen to the full episode below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    LCD Soundsystem’s last studio album, American Dream, arrived in 2017. Later this year, Murphy is set to perform at Outside Lands’ virtual event Inside Lands Festival, as well as a non-LCD DJ set at BottleRock Napa Valley. And, speaking of that fated MSG show, LCD are celebrating its 10th anniversary with a deluxe reissue of The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live at Madison Square Garden, slated for release August 6th with pre-orders ongoing now.

Latest Stories

Oasis Knebworth

Oasis Announce New Documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996

July 13, 2021

100 gecs Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates

July 13, 2021

Ed Sheeran death metal album

Ed Sheeran Mulls Recording a Death Metal Album, Loves Slipknot and Cradle of Filth

July 13, 2021

Halsey film trailer If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power video watch album movie stream Halsey, photo via YouTube

Halsey Announces Feature Film to Accompany New Album, Premieres Trailer: Watch

July 13, 2021

 

Khruangbin tour dates

Khruangbin Announce 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates

July 13, 2021

eels 2022 european us tour dates

Eels Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

July 13, 2021

killswitch engage livestream

Killswitch Engage to Perform Two Full Albums for August Livestream Concert

July 13, 2021

xenia rubinos una rosa new album working all the time new song stream

Xenia Rubinos Details New Album Una Rosa, Shares "Working All the Time": Stream

July 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

James Murphy Confirms LCD Soundsystem Is on a "Full Hiatus"

Menu Shop Search Sale