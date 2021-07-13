James Murphy Confirms LCD Soundsystem Is on a “Full Hiatus”

James Murphy, we love you, but you’re bringing us down. It’s been almost four years since LCD Soundsystem released new material, and it doesn’t seem like any more is in store for the time being. On a recent appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Murphy confirmed that LCD Soundsystem had no plans to return to the stage or studio.

Maron, an admittedly new LCD fan, interviewed Murphy about his early days cutting his teeth in New York’s DIY scene, what it means to make “original” music, and more. “We’re not rehearsing,” Murphy told Maron when asked about post-pandemic shows. “We’ll figure something out when the time is right. Right now, we’re on a full hiatus. Because of the nature of the band, when we’re not touring, we’re just, like, back to normal life completely…Everyone does other stuff. Everyone has their own things going on. So for us to put [a new album] together, we just kind of have to decide to do it.” Murphy was also adamant that he doesn’t “want to go out [on tour] without new music.”

When it comes to the status of LCD Soundsystem, it pays to take things with a grain of salt, considering this is the band that famously played a farewell show at Madison Square Garden in 2011 only to reunite five years later. Still, Murphy’s had a lot on his plate recently outside of the band. He mentioned to Maron that the pandemic put a halt to the construction of his new recording studio. Murphy and his wife were also busy supporting the staff at Four Horsemen, the Brooklyn wine bar they own and operate together, as well as raising their young son. Listen to the full episode below.

LCD Soundsystem’s last studio album, American Dream, arrived in 2017. Later this year, Murphy is set to perform at Outside Lands’ virtual event Inside Lands Festival, as well as a non-LCD DJ set at BottleRock Napa Valley. And, speaking of that fated MSG show, LCD are celebrating its 10th anniversary with a deluxe reissue of The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live at Madison Square Garden, slated for release August 6th with pre-orders ongoing now.