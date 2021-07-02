Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Janelle Monáe Unveils New Song “Stronger”: Stream

From Netflix's civics-for-kids series We the People

janelle monae stronger new song single we the people michelle barack obama
Janelle Monáe, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 2, 2021 | 10:45am ET

    Ever since the release of her 2018 album Dirty Computerit seems that Janelle Monáe only drops new music when she’s trying to save the world. Her Oscar-shortlisted 2020 song “Turntables” appeared in Stacey Abrams’ documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy, and now she’s back with “Stronger”, a new single from Netflix’s animated civics series We the People.

    Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, We the People takes inspiration from Schoolhouse Rock but provides a rap and R&B twist. Via The New York Timesit also features contributions from Cordae, Adam Lambert, H.E.R., Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more.

    “Stronger” is an ode to the power of protest movements triumphing over adversity. “We don’t want the life without the liberty,” Monae sings. “Not gonna be left out/ Every time you think you got the best of me/ We get a little bit stronger.” This leads into a soaring chorus that alternates between the phrases, “We the people,” and “We get a little bit stronger.” Check it out below.

    Related Video

    Recently, Monae has seemed more focused on her acting career. Over the last two years she appeared in Antebellum, Disney+’s remake of Lady and the TrampHarriet, and Homecoming Season 2. Next up, she can be seen in the stacked cast of Knives Out 2.

Latest Stories

obscura solaris video

Obscura Unleash New Song "Solaris" Ahead of Upcoming Album A Valediction: Stream

July 2, 2021

mica levi zola soundtrack stream

A24 Unveils Zola Soundtrack with Score by Mica Levi: Stream

July 2, 2021

declaime madlib track by track in the beginning vol 1 new album stream

Declaime and Madlib Break Down New Album In the Beginning (Vol. 1) Track by Track: Exclusive

July 2, 2021

G Herbo 25 stream new album music 21 Savage record song Polo, photo by Caroline Daniel

G Herbo Drops New Album 25 Featuring 21 Savage, Polo G, Gunna: Stream

July 2, 2021

 

Big Red Machine Renegade stream new song Taylor Swift music video, collage by Graham Tolbert and photos by Graham Tolbert and James Reynolds

Justin Vernon, Aaron Dessner, and Taylor Swift Team Up on New Big Red Machine Song "Renegade": Stream

July 2, 2021

nandi bushell arctic monkeys r u mine matt helders cover stream instagram

11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell and Matt Helders Tear Through Arctic Monkeys "R U Mine?": Watch

July 1, 2021

tenacious d the beatles cover medley you never give me your money the end stream

Tenacious D Drop Beatles Medley of "You Never Give Me Your Money" and "The End": Stream

July 1, 2021

life is like a dice game nas freddie gibbs cordae song single spotify freestyle hit-boy remix

Nas Rolls Out New Version of "Life Is Like a Dice Game" Featuring Freddie Gibbs and Cordae: Stream

July 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Janelle Monáe Unveils New Song "Stronger": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale