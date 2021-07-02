Janelle Monáe Unveils New Song “Stronger”: Stream

Ever since the release of her 2018 album Dirty Computer, it seems that Janelle Monáe only drops new music when she’s trying to save the world. Her Oscar-shortlisted 2020 song “Turntables” appeared in Stacey Abrams’ documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy, and now she’s back with “Stronger”, a new single from Netflix’s animated civics series We the People.

Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, We the People takes inspiration from Schoolhouse Rock but provides a rap and R&B twist. Via The New York Times, it also features contributions from Cordae, Adam Lambert, H.E.R., Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more.

“Stronger” is an ode to the power of protest movements triumphing over adversity. “We don’t want the life without the liberty,” Monae sings. “Not gonna be left out/ Every time you think you got the best of me/ We get a little bit stronger.” This leads into a soaring chorus that alternates between the phrases, “We the people,” and “We get a little bit stronger.” Check it out below.

Recently, Monae has seemed more focused on her acting career. Over the last two years she appeared in Antebellum, Disney+’s remake of Lady and the Tramp, Harriet, and Homecoming Season 2. Next up, she can be seen in the stacked cast of Knives Out 2.