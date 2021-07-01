Jaws is a Nuanced Study of Trauma and Humanity



Psychoanalysis is a weekly series from the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at various mental health topics through the lens of horror films. This week, Jenn, Mike, and Lara are embarking on a new theme and examining phobias in Steven Spielberg’s horror blockbuster masterpiece, Jaws.

The gang gushes over this perfect film and the way it masterfully depicts differing responses to trauma. The conversation ranges from nuanced examples of masculinity, government responsibility, and exposure therapy. So grab your barrels and meet us at the Orca because this is no boat accident.

