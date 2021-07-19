Jeff Ament Discusses New Solo LP and Pearl Jam’s Next Tour



Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament catches up with Kyle Meredith to dig into his new solo album, I Should Be Outside, a pandemic record that finds him mirroring the world’s news and the loss in his own life.

The bassist/guitarist tells us about the art series that coincides with the record, as well as his art for some of Pearl Jam’s most iconic LPs, including No Code, which is celebrating twenty five years. Ament takes us back to the writing and recording of that pivotal album and how his side project Three Fish brought influence into the recording sessions.

Advertisement

Related Video

The clocks are then turned back to 1991 for the 30th anniversary of Ten as Ament revisits the feelings and environment that went into the iconic album, as well as how he found inspiration in Cheap Trick when writing the music for “Jeremy” and “Why Go”.

Looking into the future, Jeff gives us a hint on the next Vault release, which sounds like it’ll be an early ’90s show. He also gives an update on what happens next with Pearl Jam, as he tells us they’ve been jamming together (maybe a record could happen???) and hope to be back on the road by later next year.

Stream the episode above, or watch the video interview below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… at the links above, and be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

Advertisement