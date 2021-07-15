Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. Jeff LaBar, Guitarist of Cinderella Dead at 58

The glam metal band experienced massive success in the late 1980s with a pair of triple platinum albums

Jeff LaBar Cinderella
Jeff LaBar of Cinderella, photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 14, 2021 | 9:31pm ET

    Jeff LaBar, longtime guitarist of the glam metal band Cinderella, has died at age of 58.

    LaBar’s son, Sebastian, shared the news of his father’s passing in a social media post on Wednesday (via Blabbermouth). “So i just got the call… Jeff LaBar, my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today,” Sebastian wrote, “I’m currently at a loss for words. I love you pop.” A cause of death was not disclosed.

    LaBar joined Cinderella in 1985 right as the band hit the studio to record their debut album, Night Songs. Thanks to its breakout single, “Nobody’s Fool,” as well as a slot opening on tour for Bon Jovi, Night Songs became one of 1986’s biggest albums, achieving triple platinum status and peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

    Cinderella’s follow-up, 1988’s Long Cold Winter, was equally massive. With a pair of top 20 singles in “Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)” and “Coming Home,” the band’s sophomore album sold two million copies within its first year of release and was later certified as triple platinum.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Vocal issues experienced by singer Tom Keifer led to a significant delay in the recording of Cinderella’s album Still Climbing, and by the time it was finally released in 1994, interest in the band had waned.

    Cinderella briefly broke up in 1995, but got back together just a year later for the release of a greatest hits album. Though they never recorded another album of new material, Cinderella would remain a significance force on the hard rock touring circuit for the next three decades, routinely linking up with fellow metal bands like Poison, RATT, and Tesla.

    Advertisement

     

Latest Stories

king woman new song boghz

King Woman Share New Song "Boghz" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

July 14, 2021

wolfgang van halen new album

Wolfgang Van Halen Has "Tons of Ideas" for Next Album, Names His Favorite Van Halen LPs

July 14, 2021

Metallica perform at Aardshock Festival in 1984

Metallica to Celebrate 40th Anniversary with Pair of San Francisco Arena Shows

July 14, 2021

andrew wk everybody sins video

Andrew W.K. Brings the Metal on New Song "Everybody Sins": Stream

July 14, 2021

 

Turnstile new album Glow On

Turnstile Announce New Album Glow On, Share "Alien Love Call" Featuring Blood Orange: Stream

July 14, 2021

Ed Sheeran death metal album

Ed Sheeran Mulls Recording a Death Metal Album, Loves Slipknot and Cradle of Filth

July 13, 2021

killswitch engage livestream

Killswitch Engage to Perform Two Full Albums for August Livestream Concert

July 13, 2021

jethro tull new album the zealot gene

Jethro Tull Announce The Zealot Gene, First Proper Studio Album in More Than 20 Years

July 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. Jeff LaBar, Guitarist of Cinderella Dead at 58

Menu Shop Search Sale