R.I.P. Jeff LaBar, Guitarist of Cinderella Dead at 58

Jeff LaBar, longtime guitarist of the glam metal band Cinderella, has died at age of 58.

LaBar’s son, Sebastian, shared the news of his father’s passing in a social media post on Wednesday (via Blabbermouth). “So i just got the call… Jeff LaBar, my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today,” Sebastian wrote, “I’m currently at a loss for words. I love you pop.” A cause of death was not disclosed.

LaBar joined Cinderella in 1985 right as the band hit the studio to record their debut album, Night Songs. Thanks to its breakout single, “Nobody’s Fool,” as well as a slot opening on tour for Bon Jovi, Night Songs became one of 1986’s biggest albums, achieving triple platinum status and peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Cinderella’s follow-up, 1988’s Long Cold Winter, was equally massive. With a pair of top 20 singles in “Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)” and “Coming Home,” the band’s sophomore album sold two million copies within its first year of release and was later certified as triple platinum.

Vocal issues experienced by singer Tom Keifer led to a significant delay in the recording of Cinderella’s album Still Climbing, and by the time it was finally released in 1994, interest in the band had waned.

Cinderella briefly broke up in 1995, but got back together just a year later for the release of a greatest hits album. Though they never recorded another album of new material, Cinderella would remain a significance force on the hard rock touring circuit for the next three decades, routinely linking up with fellow metal bands like Poison, RATT, and Tesla.

