Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter Jessica Makes Olympic Equestrian Team

Born to jump? Jessica Springsteen, daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, has made the jumping squad for the U.S. Olympic equestrian team. As NBC reports, Jessica and her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve will both travel to Tokyo when the pandemic-delayed 2021 games kick off later this month.

Jessica first began riding at the age of four on her parent’s farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey. She was named an alternate rider for the 2012 Olympics, then missed the cut in 2016. Now 29 years old and ranked No. 27 in the world, her Olympic vision is finally coming into focus.

“Been dreaming of this since I can remember!” she wrote on Instagram. “Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality. We are Tokyo bound!! Honored to be a part of this team with @laurakraut @teamkpf and @mclainward.official. There’s no horse in the world I’d rather be on this journey with, thank you Don! You’re my horse of a lifetime🤗Let’s go USA!🇺🇸🎉”

Related Video

The US won Silver in team jumping at the Rio games, and has medaled in six out of the last nine Olympics. Jessica will be competing alongside Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut, and McLain Ward, plus their steeds Gazelle, Baloutinue, and Contagious. Check out footage of Jessica and Don Juan van de Donkhoeve in action below.

As for her dad, Bruce Springsteen can currently be seen in New York with his show Springsteen on Broadway. During his return to the stage, Springsteen quipped about his November 2020 arrest for driving while intoxicated, calling it, “an act so heinous that it offended the entire fuckin’ United States!” The state of New York, at least, has forgiven him, and alongside Paul Simon The Boss will headline a Central Park “homecoming concert” on a date TBD later this summer. Last month, he re-recorded “A Dustland Fairytale” as “Dustland” with The Killers, and teased a possible 2022 tour with the E Street Band.