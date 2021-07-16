Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

John Mayer Announces 2022 Arena Tour

In support of his newly released album Sob Rock

John Mayer 2022 tour dates
John Mayer in video for “Last Train Home”
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 16, 2021 | 9:29am ET

    John Mayer has scheduled a North American tour in support of his newly released eighth solo album, Sob Rock.

    The 24-date arena tour launches in February 2022, and includes dates at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Boston’s TD Garden, San Francisco’s Chase Center, and Las Vegas’ Grand Garden Arena, as well as a pair of shows at the Forum in Los Angeles. See the full tour schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 23rd at 11:00 a.m. local time via Mayer’s website. A fan pre-sale goes down a few days earlier on July 20th. Additionally, a limited number of VIP packages will also be available, and Mayer plans to auction off two pairs of front row tickets for each show to benefit the Back to You Fund. You can also find tickets here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As a preview of his “Sob Rock Tour,” Mayer appeared on Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed two tracks from the album: “Shouldn’t Matter but It Does” and “Last Train Home”

    Prior to launching his own solo tour, Mayer will join Dead & Company for an extensive 31-date outing taking place from August to October. Tickets for that jaunt are available here.

    John Mayer 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/17 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
    02/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    02/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    02/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    02/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    02/27 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    03/01 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    03/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    03/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Grand Garden Arena
    03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
    03/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
    03/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    03/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    03/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    03/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    04/02 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
    04/05 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    04/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    04/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    04/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    04/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    04/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    04/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    04/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

John Mulaney 2021 tour dates

John Mulaney Announces New "John Mulaney: From Scratch" Tour Dates

July 16, 2021

Gang of Youths Share New Surprise EP total serene: Stream

July 15, 2021

caroline polachek bunny is a rider new song stream

Caroline Polachek Returns with New Song "Bunny Is a Rider": Stream

July 14, 2021

Foo Fighters Alaska

Foo Fighters Announce First-Ever Alaska Tour Dates

July 14, 2021

 

Protomartyr Kelley Deal tour dates live concert tickets Protomartyr (photo by Philip Cosores) and Kelley Deal (photo by Kimberley Ross)

Protomartyr Announce US Tour Dates with The Breeders' Kelley Deal

July 14, 2021

harry styles 2021 tour dates rescheduled jenny lewis

Harry Styles Adjusts 2021 North American Tour Dates

July 14, 2021

Metallica perform at Aardshock Festival in 1984

Metallica to Celebrate 40th Anniversary with Pair of San Francisco Arena Shows

July 14, 2021

100 gecs Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates

July 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

John Mayer Announces 2022 Arena Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale