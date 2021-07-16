John Mayer Announces 2022 Arena Tour

John Mayer has scheduled a North American tour in support of his newly released eighth solo album, Sob Rock.
The 24-date arena tour launches in February 2022, and includes dates at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Boston’s TD Garden, San Francisco’s Chase Center, and Las Vegas’ Grand Garden Arena, as well as a pair of shows at the Forum in Los Angeles. See the full tour schedule below.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 23rd at 11:00 a.m. local time via Mayer’s website. A fan pre-sale goes down a few days earlier on July 20th. Additionally, a limited number of VIP packages will also be available, and Mayer plans to auction off two pairs of front row tickets for each show to benefit the Back to You Fund. You can also find tickets here.
As a preview of his “Sob Rock Tour,” Mayer appeared on Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed two tracks from the album: “Shouldn’t Matter but It Does” and “Last Train Home”
Prior to launching his own solo tour, Mayer will join Dead & Company for an extensive 31-date outing taking place from August to October. Tickets for that jaunt are available here.
John Mayer 2022 Tour Dates:
02/17 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
02/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
02/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
02/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/27 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/01 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
03/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Grand Garden Arena
03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
03/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
03/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
03/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
04/02 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
04/05 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
04/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
04/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
04/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center