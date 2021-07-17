John Mayer Just Gifted BLACKPINK’s Rosé Her Very Own Pink Guitar

Rosé received a surprise package in the mail this week from none other than John Mayer.

The Sob Rock singer-songwriter gifted the BLACKPINK idol her very own John Mayer model Silver Sky electric guitar — in rose pink, natch — to thank her for covering his 2006 hit “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” last week on South Korean variety show Sea of Hope. (The guitar also appears to be the exact same model Mayer plays in the music video for his latest single “Last Train Home.”)

“Rosé – I should be thanking you! (So thank you.) – John,” Mayer’s handwritten note read, which Rosé posted on her Instagram story with the caption “…….!!!!!!! Life is complete…… Ty @johnmayer.” Check out a fan-grabbed snap of the sweet gift below.

The K-pop star has made weekly appearances on Sea of Hope this month, also covering Paramore’s “The Only Exception.” Though Mayer may be thinking twice about his gift soon enough — next Tuesday, Rosé is reportedly set to perform her take on “Dear John,” Taylor Swift’s scathing Speak Now album cut that’s long been viewed as an open letter via song to the musician. (Swift and Mayer famously recorded “Half of My Heart” for his 2009 album Battle Studies. At the time, the pair — then 19 and 32, respectively — were rumored to be dating, and according to what Tay had to say in “Dear John,” things did not end amicably…)

However, Mayer has more than enough to celebrate these days: he just released his long-awaited eighth studio album Sob Rock, and also announced a 24-city arena tour next year in support of the LP. He’ll also be heading out on the road later this summer with Dead & Company to make up for their cancelled 2020 tour.

Rosé, meanwhile, is prepping for the release of BLACKPINK THE MOVIE alongside her bandmates, which is set to premiere August 4th and 8th in movie theaters across the country.

john mayer gifted rosé a new guitar simply for covering his song yeah she's too powerful i fear pic.twitter.com/6EpnutpPE9 — maz (@joysefirst) July 16, 2021