John Mayer Shares New Album Sob Rock: Stream

His first full-length album in four years

John Mayer (Photo by Mark Seliger)
July 16, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Grab some tissues and get ready to weep because John Mayer has released his eighth studio album, Sob Rock.

    Led by single “Last Train Home”, the LP serves as the singer-songwriter’s first full-length in more than four years since 2017’s The Search For Everything. The ’80s-inspired single marked new sonic territory for the rocker (“If you don’t wanna love me, let me go/ I’m runnin’ for the last train/ I’m runnin’ for the last train home,” he croons over bombastic synths), and arrived with a Cameron Duddy and Harper Smith-directed music video featuring a surprise assist from Maren Morris.

    Stream Sob Rock on Apple Music and Spotify after the jump, and check out the album’s artwork and full tracklist below.

    From August to October, Mayer is set to hit the road with Dead & Company on a 31-date trek across the U.S. after canceling their 2020 tour due to the coronavirus pandemic — ending in three back-to-back nights at L.A.’s legendary Hollywood Bowl. The rocker is also set to host the upcoming U.S. adaptation of the weekly BBC interview series Later…with Jools Holland on Paramount+

    Sob Rock Artwork:

    Sob Rock Tracklist:
    01. Last Train Home
    02. Shouldn’t Matter But it Does
    03. New Light
    04. Why You No Love Me
    05. Wild Blue
    06. Shot in the Dark
    07. I Guess I Just Feel Like
    08. Til the Right One Comes
    09. Carry Me Away
    10. All I Want is to Be with You

