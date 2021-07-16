Menu
John Mulaney Announces New “John Mulaney: From Scratch” Tour Dates

In addition to a one-off show in Las Vegas, he's doing residencies in Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and New Orleans

July 16, 2021 | 3:18pm ET

    With no advanced notice, John Mulaney took to social media on Friday to announce more stand-up comedy shows for his upcoming “John Mulaney: From Scratch” tour. Check out the complete list of dates below.

    The trek consists of several residencies across the US later this fall. After a sold-out stretch in Boston from August 14-21st, Mulaney will do a one-off show in Las Vegas on September 4th and then perform multiple-night runs in Atlanta from September 16-19th, in Philadelphia from October 1-5th, and in New Orleans from November 3-7th.

    Previous performances under the “John Mulaney: From Scratch” tour earlier this year were hailed as being “raw and vulnerable.” Taking that into consideration, maybe that means these shows will get into the rocky events of the 38-year-old comedian’s past year, including his sudden divorce from his wife of six years, his time in rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse, and that time the Secret Service investigated him following his Saturday Night Live monologue.

    Regardless, there’s a good chance Mulaney may use these upcoming tour dates to rehearse for — or actually film, who knows! — one of his upcoming specials for Comedy Central, both of which will be continuations of John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch.

    Tickets for “John Mulaney: From Scratch” are on sale now at Mulaney’s website. If the shows sell out, which it looks like Boston already has, don’t forget you can always try grabbing discounted tickets here.

    John Mulaney 2021 Tour Dates:
    08/14 — Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
    08/15 — Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
    08/16 — Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
    08/17 — Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
    08/18 — Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
    08/19 — Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
    08/20 — Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
    08/21 — Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
    09/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
    09/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    09/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    09/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    09/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    10/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music
    10/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music
    10/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music
    10/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music
    10/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music
    11/03 — New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
    11/04 — New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
    11/05 — New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
    11/06 — New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
    11/07 — New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

