Joni Mitchell has been an icon for so long that it’s hard to imagine that she, like most of us, was once a regular, fledgling 20-something, who just happened to possess an insane amount of talent. A massive new box set, Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971), due out October 29th captures the prolific songwriter during that defining era.

Included in the box set is an unearthed recording captured by Jimi Hendrix, who saw Mitchell in action during her two-week residency at Le Hibou Coffee House in Ottawa, Ontario, before his death. As a preview of the collection, Hendrix’s recording of Mitchell performing “The Downtreader” is now available to stream below.

Hendrix’s tape recorder from his night at Mitchell’s concert was stolen just a few days after the show. Those recordings, long thought to be lost forever, were recently discovered in a private collection that was donated to the Library and Archives Canada and later returned to Mitchell. In the box set’s liner notes, which find Mitchell in a conversation with Cameron Crowe, the legendary musician explains,

“They came and told me, ‘Jimi Hendrix is here, and he’s at the front door.’ I went to meet him. He had a large box. He said to me, ‘My name is Jimi Hendrix. I’m on the same label as you. Reprise Records.’ We were both signed about the same time. He said, ‘I’d like to record your show. Do you mind?’ I said, ‘No, not at all.’ There was a large reel-to-reel tape recorder in the box.”

“The stage was only about a foot off the ground. He knelt at edge of the stage, with a microphone, at my feet. All during the show, he kept twisting knobs. He was engineering it, I don’t know what he was controlling, volume? He was watching the needles or something, messing with knobs. He beautifully recorded this tape. Of course I played part of the show to him. He was right below me.”

You can hear the full recording on Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971), along with the folk icon’s 1969 debut at Carnegie Hall, performances at Hollywood’s A&M Studios, radio broadcasts for ABC and BBC, home sessions, and much more. For Mitchell diehards, this is an all-encompassing opportunity to hear beloved tracks from Song to a Seagull, Clouds, Blue, and Ladies of the Canyon in a brand-new context. They’re organized chronologically, making for an in-depth listening experience to some of Mitchell’s most crucial years.

Check out the Hendrix-recorded performance of “The Downtreader” ahead, followed by the box set’s full tracklist.

Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) serves as a companion to June’s The Reprise Albums (1968-1971), coinciding with the 50th (!!!) anniversary of Mitchell’s masterpiece, Blue. Physical copies of The Reprise Years will be released as a 5xCD set for $64.98 or as a 10xLP set for $249.98 on 180-gram vinyl, limited to 4,000 copies. All orders from Mitchell’s official website come with a 7×7-inch print featuring a never-before-seen illustration by Mitchell from the era.

Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) Artwork:

Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) Tracklist:

Disc One

Joni’s home (late 1967/early 1968)

01. Midnight Cowboy (Version one)

02. The Dawntreader (Demo with vocal overdub)

03. Song to a Seagull

04. Midnight Cowboy (Version two)

Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (late 1967/early 1968)

05. The Way It Is

06. Turn Around (Incomplete)

Home Demo, Joni’s home (late 1967/early 1968)

07. I Had a King (Demo with piano overdub)

08. Roses Blue (Demo with peacock harp overdub)

09. The Fiddle and the Drum (Piano demo)

Song to a Seagull Session, Sunset Sound, Hollywood, CA (January 24, 1968)

10. Jeremy

11. Conversation

12. Both Sides Now

13. The Gift of the Magi

Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (early 1968)

14. It’s Easy

15. Another Melody

Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI (March 10, 1968)

16. Introduction

17. Jeremy

18. Songs to Aging Children Come

Disc Two

Le Hibou Coffee House, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Recorded by Jimi Hendrix (March 19, 1968)

First Set

01. Night in the City

02. Come to the Sunshine

03. Intro to The Pirate Of Penance

04. The Pirate of Penance

05. Conversation

06. The Way It Is

07. Intro to The Dawntreader

08. The Dawntreader

Second Set

09. Marcie

10. Intro to Nathan La Franeer

11. Nathan La Franeer

12. Intro to Dr. Junk

13. Dr. Junk

14. Intro to Michael From Mountains

15. Michael From Mountains

16. Go Tell The Drummer Man

17. Intro to I Don’t Know Where I Stand

18. I Don’t Know Where I Stand

19. Intro to Sisotowbell Lane

20. Sisotowbell Lane

21. Intro to Ladies of the Canyon

22. Ladies of the Canyon

Studio Session, Western Recorders, Hollywood, CA (May 31, 1968)

23. Come to the Sunshine

Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (summer 1968)

24. My Second Album

25. Lambert, Hendricks & Ross

26. The Pirate of Penance

Top Gear BBC Radio Broadcast, London, England (recorded September 23, 1968)

27. Intro to Chelsea Morning

28. Chelsea Morning (with the John Cameron Group)

29. Intro to the Gallery

30. The Gallery

31. Intro to Night in the City

32. Night in the City (with the John Cameron Group)

Disc Three

Live at Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY (February 1, 1969)

First Set

01. Chelsea Morning

02. A Valentine for Joni

03. Cactus Tree

04. Night in the City

05. I Had a King

06. Blue Boy

07. My American Skirt

08. The Fiddle and the Drum

09. Spoony’s Wonderful Adventure

10. That Song About the Midway

11. Both Sides Now

Second Set

12. Marcie

13. Nathan La Franeer

14. Intro to The Gallery

15. The Gallery

16. Hunter

17. Morning Morgantown

18. Intro to Get Together

19. Get Together

20. Intro to The Circle Game/Little Green

21. The Circle Game/Little Green

Encore

22. Michael From Mountains

Disc Four

Live at Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY (February 1, 1969)

01. Intro to Urge For Going

02. Urge For Going

Clouds Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (spring 1969)

03. Conversation

04. Blue Boy

05. The Priest

Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (mid 1969)

06. Jesus

07. Playing piano and vocalizing

The Dick Cavett Show ABC TV Broadcast, New York City, NY (Recorded August 18, 1969)

08. Chelsea Morning

09. Willy

10. For Free

11. Interview

12. The Fiddle and the Drum

Ladies of the Canyon Demo Session, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (late 1969)

13. Woodstock

Live at Centennial Auditorium, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada (November 1, 1969)

14. As I Lie Thinking In My Backyard on August 2nd

15. Roses Blue

16. Rainy Night House

Ladies of the Canyon Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (late 1969)

17. Ladies of the Canyon (with cellos)

18. Blue Boy (with recorder coda)

In Concert BBC TV Broadcast, (recorded September 3, 1970)

19. All I Want

Blue Demo Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (September 1970)

20. A Case of You

21. California

Disc Five

In Concert BBC Radio Broadcast, Paris Theatre, London England (recorded October 29, 1970)

01. Introduction

02. That Song About the Midway

03. Intro to The Gallery

04. The Gallery

05. Hunter

06. Intro to River

07. River

08. My Old Man

09. The Priest

10. This is a mountain dulcimer

11. Carey

12. A Case Of You (with James Taylor)

13. Intro to California (with James Taylor)

14. California (with James Taylor)

15. Intro to For Free (with James Taylor)

16. For Free (with James Taylor)

17. Intro to The Circle Game (with James Taylor)

18. The Circle Game (with James Taylor)

19. Intro to You Can Close Your Eyes (with James Taylor)

20. You Can Close Your Eyes (with James Taylor)

21. Both Sides Now

22. Intro to Big Yellow Taxi

23. Big Yellow Taxi

Blue Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (late 1970/early 1971)

24. Hunter

25. River (with French horns)

26. Urge For Going (with strings)