Jimi Hendrix’s Personal Recording of 1968 Joni Mitchell Concert Included in New Box Set

Listen to Mitchell's recently unearthed performance of "The Downtreader"

Joni Mitchell in 1970
Joni Mitchell in 1970
July 28, 2021 | 4:24pm ET

    Joni Mitchell has been an icon for so long that it’s hard to imagine that she, like most of us, was once a regular, fledgling 20-something, who just happened to possess an insane amount of talent. A massive new box set, Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971), due out October 29th captures the prolific songwriter during that defining era.

    Included in the box set is an unearthed recording captured by Jimi Hendrix, who saw Mitchell in action during her two-week residency at Le Hibou Coffee House in Ottawa, Ontario, before his death. As a preview of the collection, Hendrix’s recording of Mitchell performing “The Downtreader” is now available to stream below.

    Hendrix’s tape recorder from his night at Mitchell’s concert was stolen just a few days after the show. Those recordings, long thought to be lost forever, were recently discovered in a private collection that was donated to the Library and Archives Canada and later returned to Mitchell. In the box set’s liner notes, which find Mitchell in a conversation with Cameron Crowe, the legendary musician explains,

    “They came and told me, ‘Jimi Hendrix is here, and he’s at the front door.’ I went to meet him. He had a large box. He said to me, ‘My name is Jimi Hendrix. I’m on the same label as you. Reprise Records.’ We were both signed about the same time. He said, ‘I’d like to record your show. Do you mind?’ I said, ‘No, not at all.’ There was a large reel-to-reel tape recorder in the box.”

    “The stage was only about a foot off the ground. He knelt at edge of the stage, with a microphone, at my feet. All during the show, he kept twisting knobs. He was engineering it, I don’t know what he was controlling, volume? He was watching the needles or something, messing with knobs. He beautifully recorded this tape. Of course I played part of the show to him. He was right below me.”

    Related Video

    You can hear the full recording on Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971), along with the folk icon’s 1969 debut at Carnegie Hall, performances at Hollywood’s A&M Studios, radio broadcasts for ABC and BBC, home sessions, and much more. For Mitchell diehards, this is an all-encompassing opportunity to hear beloved tracks from Song to a Seagull, Clouds, Blue, and Ladies of the Canyon in a brand-new context. They’re organized chronologically, making for an in-depth listening experience to some of Mitchell’s most crucial years.

    Check out the Hendrix-recorded performance of “The Downtreader” ahead, followed by the box set’s full tracklist.

    Jimi Hendrix recording Joni Mitchell at Le Hibou Coffee House, March 19, 1968
    Joni Mitchell Opens Up About Brain Aneurysm Recovery in Rare Interview

    Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) serves as a companion to June’s The Reprise Albums (1968-1971), coinciding with the 50th (!!!) anniversary of Mitchell’s masterpiece, Blue. Physical copies of The Reprise Years will be released as a 5xCD set for $64.98 or as a 10xLP set for $249.98 on 180-gram vinyl, limited to 4,000 copies. All orders from Mitchell’s official website come with a 7×7-inch print featuring a never-before-seen illustration by Mitchell from the era.

    Jimi Hendrix Joni Mitchell

    Jimi Hendrix recording Joni Mitchell at Le Hibou Coffee House, March 19, 1968

    Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) Artwork:

    Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) Artwork:

    Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) Tracklist:
    Disc One
    Joni’s home (late 1967/early 1968)
    01. Midnight Cowboy (Version one)
    02. The Dawntreader (Demo with vocal overdub)
    03. Song to a Seagull
    04. Midnight Cowboy (Version two)
    Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (late 1967/early 1968)
    05. The Way It Is
    06. Turn Around (Incomplete)
    Home Demo, Joni’s home (late 1967/early 1968)
    07. I Had a King (Demo with piano overdub)
    08. Roses Blue (Demo with peacock harp overdub)
    09. The Fiddle and the Drum (Piano demo)
    Song to a Seagull Session, Sunset Sound, Hollywood, CA (January 24, 1968)
    10. Jeremy
    11. Conversation
    12. Both Sides Now
    13. The Gift of the Magi
    Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (early 1968)
    14. It’s Easy
    15. Another Melody
    Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI (March 10, 1968)
    16. Introduction
    17. Jeremy
    18. Songs to Aging Children Come

    Disc Two
    Le Hibou Coffee House, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Recorded by Jimi Hendrix (March 19, 1968)
    First Set
    01. Night in the City
    02. Come to the Sunshine
    03. Intro to The Pirate Of Penance
    04. The Pirate of Penance
    05. Conversation
    06. The Way It Is
    07. Intro to The Dawntreader
    08. The Dawntreader
    Second Set
    09. Marcie
    10. Intro to Nathan La Franeer
    11. Nathan La Franeer
    12. Intro to Dr. Junk
    13. Dr. Junk
    14. Intro to Michael From Mountains
    15. Michael From Mountains
    16. Go Tell The Drummer Man
    17. Intro to I Don’t Know Where I Stand
    18. I Don’t Know Where I Stand
    19. Intro to Sisotowbell Lane
    20. Sisotowbell Lane
    21. Intro to Ladies of the Canyon
    22. Ladies of the Canyon
    Studio Session, Western Recorders, Hollywood, CA (May 31, 1968)
    23. Come to the Sunshine
    Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (summer 1968)
    24. My Second Album
    25. Lambert, Hendricks & Ross
    26. The Pirate of Penance
    Top Gear BBC Radio Broadcast, London, England (recorded September 23, 1968)
    27. Intro to Chelsea Morning
    28. Chelsea Morning (with the John Cameron Group)
    29. Intro to the Gallery
    30. The Gallery
    31. Intro to Night in the City
    32. Night in the City (with the John Cameron Group)

    Disc Three
    Live at Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY (February 1, 1969)
    First Set
    01. Chelsea Morning
    02. A Valentine for Joni
    03. Cactus Tree
    04. Night in the City
    05. I Had a King
    06. Blue Boy
    07. My American Skirt
    08. The Fiddle and the Drum
    09. Spoony’s Wonderful Adventure
    10. That Song About the Midway
    11. Both Sides Now
    Second Set
    12. Marcie
    13. Nathan La Franeer
    14. Intro to The Gallery
    15. The Gallery
    16. Hunter
    17. Morning Morgantown
    18. Intro to Get Together
    19. Get Together
    20. Intro to The Circle Game/Little Green
    21. The Circle Game/Little Green
    Encore
    22. Michael From Mountains

    Disc Four
    Live at Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY (February 1, 1969)
    01. Intro to Urge For Going
    02. Urge For Going
    Clouds Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (spring 1969)
    03. Conversation
    04. Blue Boy
    05. The Priest
    Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (mid 1969)
    06. Jesus
    07. Playing piano and vocalizing
    The Dick Cavett Show ABC TV Broadcast, New York City, NY (Recorded August 18, 1969)
    08. Chelsea Morning
    09. Willy
    10. For Free
    11. Interview
    12. The Fiddle and the Drum
    Ladies of the Canyon Demo Session, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (late 1969)
    13. Woodstock
    Live at Centennial Auditorium, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada (November 1, 1969)
    14. As I Lie Thinking In My Backyard on August 2nd
    15. Roses Blue
    16. Rainy Night House
    Ladies of the Canyon Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (late 1969)
    17. Ladies of the Canyon (with cellos)
    18. Blue Boy (with recorder coda)
    In Concert BBC TV Broadcast, (recorded September 3, 1970)
    19. All I Want
    Blue Demo Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (September 1970)
    20. A Case of You
    21. California

    Disc Five
    In Concert BBC Radio Broadcast, Paris Theatre, London England (recorded October 29, 1970)
    01. Introduction
    02. That Song About the Midway
    03. Intro to The Gallery
    04. The Gallery
    05. Hunter
    06. Intro to River
    07. River
    08. My Old Man
    09. The Priest
    10. This is a mountain dulcimer
    11. Carey
    12. A Case Of You (with James Taylor)
    13. Intro to California (with James Taylor)
    14. California (with James Taylor)
    15. Intro to For Free (with James Taylor)
    16. For Free (with James Taylor)
    17. Intro to The Circle Game (with James Taylor)
    18. The Circle Game (with James Taylor)
    19. Intro to You Can Close Your Eyes (with James Taylor)
    20. You Can Close Your Eyes (with James Taylor)
    21. Both Sides Now
    22. Intro to Big Yellow Taxi
    23. Big Yellow Taxi
    Blue Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (late 1970/early 1971)
    24. Hunter
    25. River (with French horns)
    26. Urge For Going (with strings)

