Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music Career-Spanning 42-Disc Box Set

Judas Priest have announced a whopping 42-disc career-spanning box set titled 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music. As a preview, the band has unveiled a previously unreleased 1986 live version of “Hellion/Electric Eye” performed during the “Fuel for Life” tour in Houston, Texas.

The massive collection retails for $479.98 and arrives October 15th. A double-LP vinyl version and standalone CD — dubbed Reflections – 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music — featuring selected tracks from the box set, will also be released.

Judas Priest are pulling all the stops for their illustrious 50th anniversary, which was originally supposed to be celebrated last year, if not for the pandemic. From an extensive North American tour this fall to a comprehensive coffee-table photo book, the campaign has sought to comemmorate the pioneering British band’s storied career.

The box set stands as the ultimate Priest artifact for collectors, archivists, and new fans alike. It houses the band’s entire discography and then some: every officially released studio and live album, three previously unreleased live recordings captured in 24-track off the soundboard, an additional five previously unreleased live recordings captured in stereo, and a final disc of “Beyond Live & Rare” cuts.

All previously released audio was remastered from the original sources by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios. Live recordings were restored and edited by Tom Allom at La Cucina W8 and mastered by Wharton.

“Judas Priest’s curated box set representing 50 heavy metal years is the ultimate treasure trove defining the bands unwavering commitment to keeping and defending the heavy metal faith,” the Metal God Rob Halford commented in a press release.

If the music wasn’t enough, the box also includes numerous goodies for the Priest fanatic: Ross Halfin photos signed by each band member, a numbered British Steel blunted razor blade, a memorabilia book with rare ephemera, a replica British Steel tour program, and two replica tour posters (from 1980 and 1984).

“If there’s one box set you should have in your Heavy Metal collection it should be this one — it’s immortal, proclaiming and truly representing metal for over 50 years,” guitarist Glenn Tipton said. “Flying the flag and proudly leading the way inspiring many bands throughout the years.”

Pre-orders for the massive box set are available via Judas Priest’s webstore, while the more modest vinyl version is available from Amazon.

Stream the previously unreleased live version of “Hellion/Electric Eye” and see the full collection and extensive list of contents below.

50 Heavy Metal Years of Music Box Set Content:

50 Heavy Metal Years of Music Box Set Listing:

Reflections – 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music 2-LP Vinyl / Single CD Tracklist:

