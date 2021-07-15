Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music Career-Spanning 42-Disc Box Set

As a preview, the band has shared a previously unreleased 1986 live recording of "Hellion/Electric Eye"

judas priest reflections box set
Judas Priest Reflections Box Set (courtesy of Chipster PR)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 15, 2021 | 11:54am ET

    Judas Priest have announced a whopping 42-disc career-spanning box set titled 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music. As a preview, the band has unveiled a previously unreleased 1986 live version of “Hellion/Electric Eye” performed during the “Fuel for Life” tour in Houston, Texas.

    The massive collection retails for $479.98 and arrives October 15th. A double-LP vinyl version and standalone CD — dubbed Reflections – 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music — featuring selected tracks from the box set, will also be released.

    Judas Priest are pulling all the stops for their illustrious 50th anniversary, which was originally supposed to be celebrated last year, if not for the pandemic. From an extensive North American tour this fall to a comprehensive coffee-table photo book, the campaign has sought to comemmorate the pioneering British band’s storied career.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The box set stands as the ultimate Priest artifact for collectors, archivists, and new fans alike. It houses the band’s entire discography and then some: every officially released studio and live album, three previously unreleased live recordings captured in 24-track off the soundboard, an additional five previously unreleased live recordings captured in stereo, and a final disc of “Beyond Live & Rare” cuts.

    All previously released audio was remastered from the original sources by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios. Live recordings were restored and edited by Tom Allom at La Cucina W8 and mastered by Wharton.

    “Judas Priest’s curated box set representing 50 heavy metal years is the ultimate treasure trove defining the bands unwavering commitment to keeping and defending the heavy metal faith,” the Metal God Rob Halford commented in a press release.

    Advertisement

    If the music wasn’t enough, the box also includes numerous goodies for the Priest fanatic: Ross Halfin photos signed by each band member, a numbered British Steel blunted razor blade, a memorabilia book with rare ephemera, a replica British Steel tour program, and two replica tour posters (from 1980 and 1984).

    “If there’s one box set you should have in your Heavy Metal collection it should be this one — it’s immortal, proclaiming and truly representing metal for over 50 years,” guitarist Glenn Tipton said. “Flying the flag and proudly leading the way inspiring many bands throughout the years.”

    Judas Priest's Rob Halford urges vaccinations
     Editor's Pick
    Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Urges Fans to Get COVID Vaccine to Help Reopen the Concert Industry

    Pre-orders for the massive box set are available via Judas Priest’s webstore, while the more modest vinyl version is available from Amazon.

    Advertisement

    Stream the previously unreleased live version of “Hellion/Electric Eye” and see the full collection and extensive list of contents below.

    50 Heavy Metal Years of Music Box Set Content:

    Judas Priest Box Set 1 Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music Career Spanning 42 Disc Box Set

    Advertisement

    50 Heavy Metal Years of Music Box Set Listing:
    CD1 – Rocka Rolla
    CD2 – Sad Wings of Destiny
    CD3 – Sin After Sin
    CD4 – Stained Class
    CD5 – Killing Machine
    CD6 – Unleashed In the East (Live in Japan 1979)
    CD7 – British Steel
    CD8 – Point Of Entry
    CD9 – Screaming for Vengeance
    CD10 – Defenders of the Faith
    CD11 – Turbo
    CD12 & CD13 – Priest… Live!
    CD14 – Ram It Down
    CD15 – Painkiller
    CD16 – Jugulator
    CD17 & CD18 – ’98 Live Meltdown
    CD19 – Demolition
    CD20 & CD21 – Live in London
    CD22 – Angel of Retribution
    CD23 – Nostradamus (Act 1) & CD24 – Nostradamus (Act 2)
    CD25 – A Touch Of Evil Live
    CD26 & CD27 – Redeemer of Souls
    CD29 – Firepower
    CD30 & CD31 – Live In Atlanta ’82 (Previously Unreleased)
    CD32 – Live At The Mudd Club ’79
    CD33 & CD34 – Live In Houston ’86
    CD35 & CD36 – Live In New Haven ’88
    CD37 – Los Angeles ’90 (Previously Unreleased)
    CD38 – London ’81(Previously Unreleased)
    CD39 – Denver ’80 (Previously Unreleased)
    CD40 – Irvine ’91 (Previously Unreleased)
    CD41 & CD42 – Beyond Live & Rare

    Reflections – 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music 2-LP Vinyl / Single CD Tracklist:
    01. Let Us Prey / Call for the Priest
    02. You Don’t Have to Be Old to Be Wise
    03. Fever
    04. Eat Me Alive
    05. All Guns Blazing
    06. Never The Heroes
    07. Dissident Aggressor (Live)
    08. Out in the Cold (Live)
    09. Judas Priest – Running Wild (Live)
    10. Victim Of Changes (Live)  (May 09, 1978 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre)
    11. The Green Manalishi (with the Two Pronged Crown) (Live)  (Point of Entry ‘Worldwide Blitz’ Tour – Live in Hammersmith, London – November 21, 1981 – Foundations Forum – Hammersmith Odeon)
    12. Bloodstone (Live) (Screaming for Vengeance World Vengeance Tour – Live in Atlanta, GA – December 11, 1982 – The Omni)
    13. The Ripper (Live)  (Irvine, CA – July 12, 1991 – Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre)
    14. Beyond the Realms of Death (Live) (Killing Machine/Hell Bent For Leather Tour – Live In New York, NY – March 11, 1979 – The Mudd Club)
    15. The Hellion / Electric Eye (Live) (Turbo ‘Fuel For Life’ Tour – Live In Houston, TX – June 21, 1986 – The Summit)
    16. Sinner (Live) (Ram It Down ‘Mercenaries Of Metal’ Tour – Live In New Haven, CT – August 7, 1988 – New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum)

Latest Stories

AC/DC Craft Beer

AC/DC Craft Beers PWR UP Juicy IPA and TNT Double IPA Arriving This Summer

July 15, 2021

Jeff LaBar Cinderella

R.I.P. Jeff LaBar, Guitarist of Cinderella Dead at 58

July 14, 2021

king woman new song boghz

King Woman Share New Song "Boghz" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

July 14, 2021

wolfgang van halen new album

Wolfgang Van Halen Has "Tons of Ideas" for Next Album, Names His Favorite Van Halen LPs

July 14, 2021

 

Metallica perform at Aardshock Festival in 1984

Metallica to Celebrate 40th Anniversary with Pair of San Francisco Arena Shows

July 14, 2021

andrew wk everybody sins video

Andrew W.K. Brings the Metal on New Song "Everybody Sins": Stream

July 14, 2021

Turnstile new album Glow On

Turnstile Announce New Album Glow On, Share "Alien Love Call" Featuring Blood Orange: Stream

July 14, 2021

Ed Sheeran death metal album

Ed Sheeran Mulls Recording a Death Metal Album, Loves Slipknot and Cradle of Filth

July 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music Career-Spanning 42-Disc Box Set

Menu Shop Search Sale