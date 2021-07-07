Menu
Juvenile and Mannie Fresh Drop Pro-Vaccine Remix of “Back That Azz Up”: Stream

Released in partnership with the dating app BLK

July 7, 2021 | 11:14am ET

    There’s no sugarcoating it: being single during a pandemic sucks. Though dating app giants like Bumble and Hinge have offered their best efforts to make mingling both safe and fun since COVID-19 made its way through the US, vaccines have become a one-way ticket back into the “normal” dating scene. Still, some folks are hesitant to get their jabs, so to encourage eligible singles to get their doses, Black-focused dating app BLK has partnered with Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X to release a topically-relevant update of “Back That Azz Up.” It’s aptly titled “Vax That Thang Up,” and comes with a music video that features Juvenile making it rain with vaccine cards.

    Utilizing the same iconic instrumental from the 1998 hit, “Vax That Thang Up” is a silly, albeit earnest ode to the matchmaking magic of science. As BLK writes in the music video’s description: “Black adults under the age of 40 are the most likely group to avoid the COVID-19 vaccination, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Distrust of doctors and government, less access to vaccination centers, and online misinformation each play a role. We hope this video is both entertaining and actionable.” We can’t confirm that vaccines make you look hotter, but it’s worth a shot, right? Check out the “Vax That Thang Up” video below.

    BLK isn’t the only entity using music as an incentive to get vaccinated. Earlier this summer, Lollapalooza offered vaccinated Chicago residents free passes to the festival. A punk show promoter in Florida came under fire back in May for offering $18 tickets to guests with proof of vaccination, and $999.99 to those without.

