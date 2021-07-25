Kanye West is Now Living at Mercedes-Benz Stadium As He Completes Work on New Album Donda

Kanye West has apparently moved into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to complete work on his newest album Donda.

After hosting a public listening session at the stadium on Thursday night, TMZ reports that Kanye is temporarily living in the building. He’s gone as far as to construct a studio space and living quarters, and has even brought in a private chef to prepare his meals.

On Saturday, Kanye was seen wandering around the stadium during a soccer match between the Atlanta United and Columbus Crew at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Advertisement

Related Video

Originally the plan was for Kanye to release Donda on July 23rd, but TMZ reports that Kanye is now targeting an August 6th release. His friend and collaborator, Malik Yousef, confirmed as much, including the date “August 6th” in an Instagram post about the album.

Donda marks Kanye’s 10th solo album to date and the follow-up to 2019’s Jesus is King. Based on Thursday night’s listening session, we know Donda includes collaborations with Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk, as well as with his former Watch the Throne collaborator JAY-Z.

Kanye pulled up to the Atlanta United match 👀 (via @venus_fry_cook) pic.twitter.com/84Tfsacvzn Advertisement — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 24, 2021

.@KanyeWest at the Atlanta United game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium today (7.24.21) pic.twitter.com/nGVPiK6YJW — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) July 24, 2021

Advertisement