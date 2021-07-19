Everything We Know About Kanye West’s New Album

Kanye West has been quiet on the music front since his 10th studio album, Donda, failed to materialize on its announced release date last July. One year later, it looks like Kanye is gearing up to release a new album.

Not only was Kanye recently spotted in the studio recording with Tyler, the Creator, but he held a small listening party at a church in Las Vegas on Sunday night ahead of a larger album event taking place in Atlanta on Thursday night.

Based on Kanye’s history, it’s not a given that the album will see the light of day. Before we find out, however, Consequence has rounded up everything we know about the rumored project.

The Release Date

Although Kanye himself has yet to officially announce the album or share the release date, his pastor confirmed there will be a listening event in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday. This could mean it’s dropping this Friday, June 23rd.

Kanye West is having another album release event Thursday in Atlanta for LP10 😮 pic.twitter.com/QGrOsXtiu1 — On Thin Ice (@OnnThinIce) July 18, 2021

The Title

It’s currently unknown whether Kanye will still call the album Donda (named after his late mother, Donda West) or something else entirely.

Featured Artists

The artists mentioned below are based on social media reports from the listening party.

One rapper who is a safe guess to appear on the album is Lil Baby.

This Kanye x Lil Baby record so crazy. Y’all gon leave that mf on repeat ALL DAY & NIGHT. BABY REALLY A GOAT 🐐 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Respectfully — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 19, 2021

Kanye played a Pusha T collab at Sunday night.

Kanye then played a track with him and Pusha T rapping back and forth. Fireeeeee. pic.twitter.com/qCYoArAgUw — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) July 19, 2021

Attendees also heard a song featuring Kendrick Lamar signee Baby Keem.

Other artists rumored to appear on the album based on less substantial evidence include Griselda, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Post Malone.

The Songs

Eagle-eyed fans deciphered a work-in-progress tracklist based on one of Kanye’s infamous whiteboards from the video of Tyler in the studio.

Kanye West's 'Donda' tracklist has been spotted in the studio where he was recording‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/rHdozTf3Y4

The Sound

According to Revolt TV host Justin Laboy, “the production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again.” (Laboy got to listen to the album during a private listening session with Kanye and Kevin Durant.)

Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it's time, and the bars sound like he's broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back 😤 #Respectfully

The Lyrical Content

Hip-hop blogger @NigelDPresents, who attended the listening party in Las Vegas, described the album as “gospel.” “The album is really about having faith in God and overcoming adversity. Kanye speaks on personal struggles and struggles others face. Positive messages that you can turn up to.”

Yes a gospel album with Lil Baby https://t.co/v9JimbmXjU

The album is really about having faith in God and overcoming adversity. Kanye speaks on personal struggles and struggles others face. Positive messages that you can turn up to. — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) July 19, 2021

Does He Curse?

“There are some B’s and N’s. So Kanye tried to rush and lower the music when the B’s were flying because we were I’m a church,” according to @NigelDPresents.

I though the album would have no expletives. But there are some B's and N's. So Kanye tried to rush and lower the music when the B's were flying because we were I'm a church. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZAsgvsUtQK — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) July 19, 2021

