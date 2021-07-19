Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Everything We Know About Kanye West’s New Album

Tyler, the Creator, Lil Baby, and Pusha T could all appear on the LP

kanye west donda new album rumors
Kanye West (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 19, 2021 | 12:37pm ET

    Kanye West has been quiet on the music front since his 10th studio album, Donda, failed to materialize on its announced release date last July. One year later, it looks like Kanye is gearing up to release a new album.

    Not only was Kanye recently spotted in the studio recording with Tyler, the Creator, but he held a small listening party at a church in Las Vegas on Sunday night ahead of a larger album event taking place in Atlanta on Thursday night.

    Based on Kanye’s history, it’s not a given that the album will see the light of day. Before we find out, however, Consequence has rounded up everything we know about the rumored project.

    The Release Date

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Although Kanye himself has yet to officially announce the album or share the release date, his pastor confirmed there will be a listening event in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday. This could mean it’s dropping this Friday, June 23rd.

    The Title

    Advertisement

    It’s currently unknown whether Kanye will still call the album Donda (named after his late mother, Donda West) or something else entirely.

    Featured Artists

    The artists mentioned below are based on social media reports from the listening party.

    One rapper who is a safe guess to appear on the album is Lil Baby.

    Advertisement

    Kanye played a Pusha T collab at Sunday night.

    Attendees also heard a song featuring Kendrick Lamar signee Baby Keem.

    Other artists rumored to appear on the album based on less substantial evidence include Griselda, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Post Malone.

    The Songs

    Eagle-eyed fans deciphered a work-in-progress tracklist based on one of Kanye’s infamous whiteboards from the video of Tyler in the studio.

    The Sound

    According to Revolt TV host Justin Laboy, “the production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again.” (Laboy got to listen to the album during a private listening session with Kanye and Kevin Durant.)

    The Lyrical Content

    Hip-hop blogger @NigelDPresents, who attended the listening party in Las Vegas, described the album as “gospel.” “The album is really about having faith in God and overcoming adversity. Kanye speaks on personal struggles and struggles others face. Positive messages that you can turn up to.”

    Advertisement

    Does He Curse?

    “There are some B’s and N’s. So Kanye tried to rush and lower the music when the B’s were flying because we were I’m a church,” according to @NigelDPresents.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

robby steinhardt kansas dead

R.I.P. Robby Steinhardt, Longtime Kansas Violinist and Vocalist Dies at 71

July 19, 2021

total pure album sales 2021 rock

The Top 10 Acts in 2021 Total Pure Album Sales Are All Rock Bands (Except for BTS)

July 19, 2021

Keigo Oyamada aka Cornelius resigns olympics music score bullying apology

Cornelius Resigns from Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Over History of Bullying

July 19, 2021

verknipt music festival covid-19 1,000 new cases coronavirus

More Than 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Linked to Netherlands Music Festival

July 19, 2021

 

McCartney 3 2 1 Producer Interview

McCartney 3,2,1 Producer on Capturing "Two Musical Giants" in the Studio: "We Wanted That Intimacy"

July 19, 2021

Bob Dylan Shadow Kingdom Recap

I'll Let You Be in My Stream If I Can Be in Yours: Bob Dylan Creates Intimate Noir in Shadow Kingdom Livestream Concert

July 19, 2021

Iron Maiden new album 2021

Iron Maiden Announce New Album Senjutsu

July 19, 2021

foo fighters the dee gees hail satin record store day

Foo Fighters Release "Dee Gees" Album, Hail Satin, on Streaming Services

July 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Everything We Know About Kanye West's New Album

Menu Shop Search Sale