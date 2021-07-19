Are Kanye West and Tyler, the Creator collaborating on the former’s long-awaited album Donda? That’s what some fans think after the pair were caught working together in the studio over the weekend.

The rumors caught fire after the rapper Consequence posted a video of the two rappers seemingly listening to a beat on West’s computer. While the Yeezus rapper’s face is obscured by a hooded mask in the sound-free clip, Tyler flashes a huge smile while looking over his shoulder. Fans also took note of the whiteboard behind them with the word “Donda” written above what appears to be a potential tracklist for the LP.

Named after West’s late mother, who passed away in November 2007 of heart disease following a cosmetic surgery procedure, the album was originally intended to be released on July 24th 2020 but has yet to see the light of day. Adding to the intrigue of a possible imminent release, Kanye is rumored to be hosting a series of private listening parties this week, including one in Las Vegas this evening, and another in Atlanta on Thursday.

Along with recording a new album, Kanye has kept plenty busy with the launch of his collaborative line with Gap — which started with a $200 puffer jacket. The rapper/producer also recently made a guest appearance on Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Faith, turning out a feature alongside Pusha T on album cut “Tell The Vision.”

For his part, Tyler, the Creator has been busy dropping his sixth solo album, Call Me If You Get Lost, which arrived in June via Columbia Records. To promote the project, the rapper also performed his latest single “LUMBERJACK” at the 2021 BET Awards, and also recently collaborated with Snoh Aalegra on two tracks from her sophomore album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies.

🥛🥛🥛 pic.twitter.com/YZw1YFTeMA — Consequence (@ItsTheCons) July 17, 2021

