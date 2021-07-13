Khruangbin Announce 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates

Houston-based psychedelic funk trio Khruangbin have mapped out an extensive North American tour stretching from late July through next spring.

The 39-date outing, which mixes headlining shows alongside festival appearances, comes in support of the group’s 2020 album, Mordechai. Among the notable dates found on the tour’s itinerary are four shows at Stubb’s in Austin, three nights each at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and The Eastern in Atlanta, and two gigs at Red Rocks in Morrison, CO. The tour concludes in early March 2022 with a pair of dates at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

Check out the tour’s full schedule below, and grab tickets through Ticketmaster starting Friday, July 16th. For shows that are already sold out, hit up Stubhub.

Advertisement

Related Video

Khruangbin 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

07/30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival

07/31 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

08/08 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

08/29 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

09/03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

09/15 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *

09/16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s ^

09/17 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s #

09/18 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s $

09/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %!

09/21 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %!

09/22 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up &

09/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden &

09/25 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

09/26 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival

10/22 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

10/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Comeback Festival

10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

10/31 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ~

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ?

11/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ~

11/06 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ~

11/07 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ~

12/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre +

12/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern +

12/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern +

12/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern +

12/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room +

12/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre +

12/10 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre +

12/11 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! +

12/14 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant +

12/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Pageant +

12/17 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory +

12/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center +

12/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center +

03/09 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall `

03/10 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall `

04/14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

* = w/ Kelly Doyle

^ = w/ Ruben Moreno

# = w/ The Suffers

$ = w/ Robert Ellis

% = w/ Nick Hakim

! = w/ Kadhja Bonet

& = w/ Pachyman

~ = w/ Vleux Farka Tour

? = w/ Brijean

+ = w/ Nick Hakim

` = w/ Nubya Garcia