Killswitch Engage to Perform Two Full Albums for August Livestream Concert

Killswitch Engage have announced a livestream event set for August 6th. The band will perform 2019’s Atonement and 2000’s self-titled debut album in their entirety. The stream goes live at 7 p.m. ET and will be available on-demand for 48 hours.

Billed with the slogan “Vaccinated + Intoxicated,” the performance takes place at the The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts. The venue has been a frequent stop for Killswitch Engage when touring their home state. MyGoodEye’s David Brodsky and Allison Woest will direct the footage.

“I am pleased we were able to finally pull this together,” stated singer Jesse Leach. “I hope everyone who watches enjoys this as much as we did making it. Aside from the music, the laughter and funny moments were an equal part of the experience. The whole package really feels like a Killswitch experience and we’re stoked for everyone to see and hear it.”

The livestream should be a great primer before Killswitch Engage head out on Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow tour. In addition, Killswitch will also play five festival dates, including the Louder Than Life fest in Louisville, Kentucky.

You can get tickets for the upcoming livestream for $12 via the band’s website. Event-exclusive merch will be available, along with VIP and virtual meet-and-greet packages. Check out the event poster below.

