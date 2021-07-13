Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Killswitch Engage to Perform Two Full Albums for August Livestream Concert

The August 6th event will feature the band playing 2019's Atonement and 2000's self-titled LP

killswitch engage livestream
Killswitch Engage (photo by Amy Harris)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 13, 2021 | 2:52pm ET

    Killswitch Engage have announced a livestream event set for August 6th. The band will perform 2019’s Atonement and 2000’s self-titled debut album in their entirety. The stream goes live at 7 p.m. ET and will be available on-demand for 48 hours.

    Billed with the slogan “Vaccinated + Intoxicated,” the performance takes place at the The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts. The venue has been a frequent stop for Killswitch Engage when touring their home state. MyGoodEye’s David Brodsky and Allison Woest will direct the footage.

    “I am pleased we were able to finally pull this together,” stated singer Jesse Leach. “I hope everyone who watches enjoys this as much as we did making it. Aside from the music, the laughter and funny moments were an equal part of the experience. The whole package really feels like a Killswitch experience and we’re stoked for everyone to see and hear it.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The livestream should be a great primer before Killswitch Engage head out on Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow tour. In addition, Killswitch will also play five festival dates, including the Louder Than Life fest in Louisville, Kentucky.

    Killswitch Engage - Atonement
     Editor's Pick
    Album Review: Killswitch Engage Unleash Fury and Emotion on Atonement

    You can get tickets for the upcoming livestream for $12 via the band’s website. Event-exclusive merch will be available, along with VIP and virtual meet-and-greet packages. Check out the event poster below.

    unnamed 10 1 Killswitch Engage to Perform Two Full Albums for August Livestream Concert

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

jethro tull new album the zealot gene

Jethro Tull Announce The Zealot Gene, First Proper Studio Album in More Than 20 Years

July 13, 2021

Dave Mustaine Teases Mystery Megadeth Bassist

Dave Mustaine Teases New Megadeth Bassist, Says No Chance David Ellefson Will Ever Return

July 13, 2021

Suicidal Tendencies' Ra Diaz fill in on Korn tour

Korn Tap Suicidal Tendencies Bassist Ra Diaz to Fill in for Fieldy on 2021 US Summer Tour

July 12, 2021

twelve foot ninja new album vengeance

Twelve Foot Ninja Announce New Album Vengeance and Two Novels, Share "Start the Fire": Stream

July 12, 2021

 

Robert Toyah Pretty Vacant

Robert Fripp and Toyah Bring the Punk with Cover of Sex Pistols' "Pretty Vacant": Watch

July 11, 2021

Deftones

Deftones Postpone North American Tour with Gojira Until Spring 2022

July 9, 2021

spirit adrift forge your future ep

Spirit Adrift Announce New EP, Unleash New Song "Forge Your Future": Stream

July 9, 2021

Dorothy new single

Dorothy Returns with Dark and Spiritual New Song "What's Coming to Me": Stream

July 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Killswitch Engage to Perform Two Full Albums for August Livestream Concert

Menu Shop Search Sale