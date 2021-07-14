Menu
King Woman Share New Song “Boghz” Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

Celestial Blues arrives July 30th

king woman new song boghz
King Woman (photo by Yoshino)
July 14, 2021 | 2:19pm ET

    King Woman have shared “Boghz,” the final single from their upcoming third album, Celestial Blues, out July 30th.

    The mysterious track touts soft-loud buildups that create an unsettling vibe. Whispering wind and muted guitar notes give way to crushing chords in the chorus, as singer Kris Esfandiari belts out in terror. King Woman take the classic Sabbathian doom template and sharpen it to an edge.

    “It’s a tragic story about one ancient soul split in two separate bodies,” Esfandiari explained via a press release. “Only knowing a sick and twisted version of love, one half nearly destroys the other. It’s about being at the mercy of a sadistic person who you have an undeniable psychic bond with.”

    Such darkly cerebral themes can also be found in previous singles “Morning Star” and “Psychic Wound,” as King Woman set up Celestial Blues to be the magnum opus of their career so far. Past albums have only hinted at the extreme direction — aurally and visually — the band have adopted for the new record.

    King Woman will support the release of Celestial Blues with select performances in Los Angeles, Oakland, and Brooklyn, New York. This includes L.A. dates on July 30th and 31st, two shows on October 15th and 16th at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, and three nights (October 29th-31st) in Oakland. Among the notable opening acts for the shows are Boy Harsher (playing a DJ set on July 31st) and Rituals of Mine (October 29th).

    King Woman, photo by Nedda Afsari
    Beyond the Boys’ Club: Kris Esfandiari of King Woman

    Celestial Blues was recorded in Oakland, California by post-metal producer Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Amenra, Oathbreaker). For more on the album and other topics, check out Heavy Consequence’s recent “Beyond the Boys’ Club” interview with Esfandiari.

    You can pre-order Celestial Blues via Relapse. Stream King Woman’s new song “Boghz” below.

