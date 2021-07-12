Menu
Korn Tap Suicidal Tendencies Bassist Ra Diaz to Fill in for Fieldy on 2021 US Summer Tour

Fieldy recently announced he was taking a hiatus from the band to deal with "bad habits"

Suicidal Tendencies’ Ra Diaz, photo by Amy Harris
July 12, 2021 | 4:15pm ET

    Three weeks ago, bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu announced he was taking a hiatus from Korn to deal with “personal issues.” Today (July 12th), Korn revealed that Suicidal Tendencies‘ Ra Diaz will step in for Fieldy on their upcoming summer U.S. tour.

    “We appreciate your kind words of support in response to the recent tour update about Fieldy,” wrote Korn on Facebook. “While our brother takes some time to heal, we wanted to let you know that we are bringing our friend Ra Diaz from Suicidal Tendencies out with us this summer to fill in on Korn bass duties. We’ve all been rehearsing to get ready to bring the heat, and we can’t wait to see you next month.”

    Korn are scheduled to kick off a tour with Staind on August 5th in West Palm Beach, Florida. The trek runs through a September 21st show in Dallas, and also features ’68 and Fire From the Gods as support on select dates.

    Related Video

    In his own statement announcing his hiatus last month, FIeldy wrote, “The past 6 years I’ve been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me. It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I’m going to respect what was asked of me and take that time. Unfortunately you will not see me on stage with my band.”

    He continued, “I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system. In the meantime I will be staying creative to keep my mind & soul in a good place.”

    Back in 2017, Fieldy also took time off from the band, and was replaced at that time by then 12-year-old Tye Trujillo, the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. While recently speaking about his new band Blu Weekend with Noah Weiland (son of late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland), Tye was asked about stepping in for Fieldy again this time around. “If they’re interested, I’m obviously more than down to go play with them.”

    Ra Diaz has been Suicidal Tendencies’ bassist since 2016. A photo of him rehearsing with Korn guitarists Munky and Head can be seen in the Facebook post below. Tickets to Korn’s upcoming shows are available here.

