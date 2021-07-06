Kyle MacLachlan Cast in Joe Exotic Series as Carole Baskin’s Husband

Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan has been tapped for Peacock’s Joe Exotic TV series. He will play Howard Baskin, the third husband of big cat rescue sanctuary owner Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon), in the based-on-a-true-story show.

While Howard’s story is not as sensational as that of Baskin’s second husband Don Lewis (who mysteriously disappeared in 1997), MacLachlan’s experience with the bizarre storytelling of Twin Peaks will certainly come in handy.

Based on the podcast, Joe Exotic: Tiger King, the limited series will center around Carole Baskin, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (John Cameron Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating and dangerous rivalry.

Joining MacLachlan and McKinnon for the tentatively titled Joe Exotic are William Fichtner, Joel Marsh Garland, Dean Winters, and Lex Mayson Saff. The premiere date is currently unknown.

Since starring in the 2017 Twin Peaks reboot, MacLachlan has appeared in the CBS comedy, Carol’s Second Act, and played President Franklin Roosevelt in the Norwegian series, Atlantic Crossing.

Peacock isn’t the only streamer capitalizing on the popularity of the Joe Exotic story. Last year, Amazon nabbed the rights to its own limited series starring Nicolas Cage.