Former Disney Star Kyle Massey Wanted for Arrest After Skipping Court

Kyle Massey, who played Cory Baxter in Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven and Corey in the House, has a warrant out for his arrest after missing a court date.

Last month, the former child star was charged with a felony for communication with a minor for immoral purposes. He had been scheduled to appear for arraignment the morning of July 12th, after previously missing his arraignment in late June. Following this second no-show, as TMZ and Cox Media Group have reported, a judge in King County, Washington, has issued a $100,000 warrant for his arrest.

The 29-year-old actor first found himself in legal trouble in 2019, when the alleged victim in this case sued him for $1.5 million. According to the lawsuit, Massey sent “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos,” to a 13-year-old girl in December of 2018 and January of 2019.

Massey defended himself, claiming he was being extorted. But law enforcement officials moved forward with criminal charges. Reportedly, the girl’s mother has provided police with a thumb drive of the actor’s communications with her daughter, including pornography and a man who resembles Massey showing his penis.

Massey’s lawyer Lee Hutton said they made multiple phone calls to the King County district attorney’s office, but did not receive a response. According to Hutton, his client and he are “concerned with the misrepresentations made in court. Indeed, we will move forward to defend these allegations but also determine why due process has not been followed.”