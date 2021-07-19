Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are reuniting for two nights only at Radio City Music Hall, which will apparently serve as Bennett’s final concerts in New York City.

“One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” will open on August 3rd, Bennett’s 95th (!) birthday, with a second performance scheduled for August 5th. The shows are meant to be Bennett’s final concerts in the Big Apple, according to a press release.

To attend, fans must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof upon entry of having received their final dose no later than 14 days before their event date. The only exception is for children under the age of 16, who can provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test if they are accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult. Find complete information about Radio City Music Hall’s COVID policy at its website.

Tickets are available to the general public at Ticketmaster on Thursday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m local time. Look here for deals here once they sell out.

Back in February, Bennett’s family revealed he has been battling Alzheimer’s since 2016. Despite the diagnosis, the legendary singer has retained his ability to perform and had continued to tour up until the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gaga and Bennett first met at a fundraising event in May 2011, after which they linked up in the studio to record “The Lady Is a Tramp” for Bennett’s Duets II album. Three years later, the duo released their collaborative album, Cheek to Cheek, netting a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal. The concerts will serve as a teaser of sorts for their upcoming follow-up, planned for release later this year.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett 2021 Tour Dates:

08/03 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

08/05 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall