Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lala Lala Announces New Album I Want the Door to Open, Shares “DIVER”: Stream

Lillie West's third LP features collaborations with Ben Gibbard, OHMME, and Kara Jackson

Lala Lala I Want the Door to Open new album Diver music video stream Lala Lala, photo by Michael Schmelling
Lala Lala, photo by Michael Schmelling
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 13, 2021 | 1:29pm ET

    Lala Lala, the indie project of Chicago-based musician Lillie West, has just announced a new album called I Want the Door to Open. It’s due out October 8th via Hardly Art, but you can stream the record’s lead single “DIVER” featuring Nnamdi Ogbonnaya on drums alongside a music video below.

    I Want the Door to Open is the third full-length LP in Lala Lala’s discography, following her 2018 breakout record The Lamb and her recently reissued debut album Sleepyhead. It spans 11 tracks in total and boasts a star-studded roster of collaborators from the indie rock world, including Ben Gibbard, OHMME, Adam Schatz of Landlady, Sen Morimoto, Christian Lee Hutson, Gia Margaret, and poet Kara Jackson, among others.

    If “DIVER” is an indication of what to expect from the rest of I Want the Door to Open, then fans are in for a treat. The single, which takes inspiration from Kate Bush and Jennifer Egan’s novel Manhatan Beach, sees West exploring themes of repetition, passion, and labor through the metaphor of a swimming diver. It’s the “thesis of the album” and the accompanying music video, directed by Brielle Brilliant & West, brings the excitement of that underwater exploration to life through an unlikely inverse of the scenario.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    When describing what “DIVER” means to her, West described the Lala Lala track as being a push and pull about the possibilities that surround us. “I want total freedom, total possibility, total acceptance. I want to fall in love with the rock,” she said. “I think it’s easy to feel like we keep making the same mistakes over and over again, that we’re Sisyphus. The key is falling in love with the labor of walking up the mountain.”

    Pre-orders for I Want the Door to Open are currently ongoing, including a special clear with aluminum vinyl pressing. Check out the cover artwork and tracklist below.

    Pom Pom Squad Interview artist of the month
     Editor's Pick
    Artist of the Month Pom Pom Squad on Why Debut Album Death of a Cheerleader Is Just the Beginning

    To coincide with this news, Lala Lala has also announced three concerts for later this year, as well as a lengthy 2022 European tour that takes place in January and February. The complete list of tour dates are available to view after the jump. Tickets go on sale July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time through her official website. You can also check Ticketmaster or try your luck snagging discounted tickets here.

    Advertisement

    I Want the Door to Open Artwork:

    Lala Lala I Want The Door To Open Cover Art album artwork

    I Want the Door to Open Tracklist:
    01. Lava
    02. Color of the Pool
    03. DIVER
    04. Photo Photo (feat. OHMME)
    05. Prove It
    06. Castle Life
    07. Bliss Now!
    08. Straight & Narrow (feat. Kara Jackson)
    09. Beautiful Directions
    10. Plates (feat. Ben Gibbard)
    11. Utopia Planet

    Advertisement

    Lala Lala 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    10/08 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
    10/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^
    10/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg !
    01/27 — Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso Noord
    01/28 — Groningen, NE @ Vera
    01/29 — Brugge, BE @ Cactus at Villa Bota
    01/30 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Rotonde)
    02/01 — Köln, DE @ Baumann & SOHN
    02/02 — Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
    02/03 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
    02/05 — Göteborg, SE @ Oceanen
    02/06 — Oslo, NO @ Internasjonalen
    02/07 — Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7
    02/08 — Malmö, SE @ Plan B
    02/09 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega at Ideal Bar
    02/11 — Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’
    02/12 — Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur
    02/13 — Freiburg, DE @ Swamp
    02/14 — Yverdon-les-Bains, CH @L’Amalgame
    02/16 — Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
    02/17 — Annecy, FR @ Festival Hors-Pistes
    02/18 — Metz, FR @ Aérogare
    02/19 — Lille, FR @ l’Aéronef
    02/20 — Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
    02/21 — London, UK @ Moth Club
    02/23 — Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club
    02/24 — Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy
    02/25  – Manchester, UK @ YES
    02/26 — Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
    02/28 — Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

    * = w/ Unannounced Special Guest & Kara Jackson
    ^ = w/ Cryogeyser & Fashion Club
    ! = w/ Salt Cathedral & Crosslegged

Latest Stories

eels 2022 european us tour dates

Eels Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

July 13, 2021

The New Pornographers Mass Romantic Reissue Twin Cinema Full Album 2021 North American Tour

The New Pornographers Announce Mass Romantic Reissue, North American Tour with Dan Bejar

July 13, 2021

Sparks 2022 tour dates

Sparks Announce First North American Tour in Five Years

July 12, 2021

phoebe bridgers 2021 us tour dates tickets

Phoebe Bridgers Announces 2021 US Tour Dates

July 12, 2021

 

The Residents Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

July 11, 2021

margo price live from the other side new ep hey child colbert 2021-2022 tour dates

Margo Price Announces New EP Live From the Other Side, Performs "Hey Child" on Colbert: Watch

July 9, 2021

strand of oaks announces new album in heaven shares lead single

Strand of Oaks Announce New Album In Heaven, Share "Galacticana": Stream

July 9, 2021

laura jane grace playing gig at four seasons total landscaping

Laura Jane Grace Announces Gig at Four Seasons Total Landscaping

July 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lala Lala Announces New Album I Want the Door to Open, Shares "DIVER": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale