Laura Jane Grace Announces Gig at Four Seasons Total Landscaping

Laura Jane Grace is playing a gig at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Yes, that Four Seasons Total Landscaping. The Against Me! vocalist will perform songs from her 2020 album, Stay Alive, at the Philadelphia landscaping center where Rudy Giuliani infamously hosted a press conference last November. This much cooler event is going down on Saturday, August 21st, and it’s open to all ages.

Grace will be joined by Brendan Kelly of Chicago punk band The Lawrence Arms. “This will be the first and last time Brendan and I will play in front of a landscaping company and we promise it will be better than that MAGA shit show,” Grace said in a press release. Kelly added: “It’s not often you get to touch history, but that’s what Laura and I will be doing in this most hallowed of political and mulching grounds.”

As far as DIY shows go, this one is shaping up to be pretty iconic. Tickets are already sold out, but you can keep an eye on the secondary market here, and if you want to support from a distance, you can buy an exclusive t-shirt to commemorate this addendum to the legacy of Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

