LCD Soundsystem to Reissue Live at Madison Square Garden Album for 10th Anniversary

Available on vinyl and CD

LCD Soundsystem Madison Square Garden
LCD Soundsystem, photo by David Brendan Hall
July 7, 2021 | 11:44am ET

    It’s hard to fathom, but this year marks the 10th anniversary of LCD Soundsystem’s Madison Square Garden blowout. While the band has since reunited, toured, and even released a new album, James Murphy and co. still look back fondly on the “farewell” gig. In fact, to celebrate the concert’s 10th anniversary, they’ve announced a new vinyl repressing of its companion live album, as well as its first-ever CD release.

    The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live at Madison Square Garden will go back in print as a 5-LP vinyl set and 3-CD collection starting August 6th. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

    Originally released in 2014, The Long Goodbye is a near-unabridged recording of the band’s 28-song, three-hour concert at Madison Square Garden on April 2nd, 2011. At the time, the performance was billed as the final show of LCD Soundsystem’s decorated career, though the band would reunite just four years later.

    The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live at Madison Square Garden Tracklist:

    SIDE A
    Dance Yrself Clean
    Drunk Girls
    I Can Change

    SIDE B
    Time To Get Away
    Get Innocuous!
    Daft Punk Is Playing At My House
    Too Much Love

    SIDE C
    All My Friends
    Tired / Heart Of The Sunrise (Excerpt)

    SIDE D
    Sound Of Silver
    Out In Space
    Ships Talking

    SIDE E
    Freak Out / Starry Eyes
    Us v Them

    SIDE F
    North American Scum
    Bye Bye Bayou

    SIDE G
    You Wanted A Hit
    Tribulations
    Movement

    SIDE H
    Yeah (Crass Version)
    Someone Great

    SIDE I
    Losing My Edge
    Home
    All I Want

    SIDE J
    Jump Into The Fire
    New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down

