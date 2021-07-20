Liam Gallagher’s Son and Ringo Starr’s Grandson Headed to Trial for Racially Aggravated Assault

Liam Gallagher’s son, Ringo Starr’s grandson, and model Noah Ponte are headed to trial next year after being charged with racially aggravated assault, affray, and theft. The inciting incident occurred back in May 2019 when Gene Gallagher and Sonny Stark, who were 17 years old at the time, allegedly started a fight in a Tesco alongside Ponte.

Late one night inside a Tesco Express in Hampstead, North London, the three teenagers were described as “windmilling” down an aisle when one of the shopkeepers tried to stop them exiting the store. Things got violent after Ponte was denied trying to buy beer after midnight — the store’s cut-off for alcohol purchases goes into effect at 11:00 p.m. — and threatened to act out. He allegedly told an employee, “You bloody Indians. Go back to where you came from. You’re not wanted here.” Other details from the event have not been made available to the public.

Gallagher, who is the son of the ex-Oasis frontman Liam and All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, appeared in court with his uncle Liam Howlett of The Prodigy last year. He was formally charged with a racially aggravated assault on Tesco shopkeeper Hiran Rajput and causing an affray.

Starkey, the grandson of The Beatles’ drummer, was supported in court last year by his father Zak Starkey who drums in The Who. He was accused of two counts of assault for beating on Mr. Rajput and his coworker Shvium Patel, and charged with causing an affray.

Ponte, who has worked for modelling agency IMG, is accused of stealing a can of alcohol, racially abusing Mr. Patel, physically assaulting Mr. Patel, and causing an affray.

The trio first appeared in court last February when the charges were issued. All three defendants pleaded not guilty to their respective charges and allegations. They remain on bail until their trial at Wood Green crown court on March 28th, 2022. According to the Evening Standard, the case is expected to take up to eight days in front of a crown court jury.

Liam Gallagher is probably pretty upset about this legal news, as any father would be if his rich son was needlessly hurting or stealing from strangers — especially when his other son, Lennon Gallagher, is following in his father's footsteps by releasing music of his own.