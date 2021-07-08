Lil Baby Arrested in Paris for Narcotics, James Harden Questioned by Police

Rapper Lil Baby has been detained as part of a narcotics investigation in Paris, France. He had been taking in Fashion Week with NBA player James Harden, who was also questioned by police but not arrested. The news was first reported by Le Parisien and has since been confirmed by NBC News.

Reportedly, the two men were among a group stopped by law enforcement officials at around 4:50 p.m. local time. The cops said they smelled marijuana, and bystander footage shows them going through Harden’s pockets. Harden can be heard saying, “It’s ok,” and “I don’t understand.” Check out the video below.

The Brooklyn Nets’ star seems to be in the clear, while Lil Baby, whose birth name is Dominique Armani Jones, was arrested alongside one other unidentified individual. The investigation is ongoing.

Last month, Lil Baby linked up with Lil Durk for the album The Voice of the Heroes. He and his collaborator hope to hit the road in September for “The Back Outside Tour,” assuming these legal difficulties don’t prevent it.

