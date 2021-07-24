Menu
Lil Nas X Responds to “Industry Baby” Music Video Backlash, Raises Thousands for Bail Project

"I know the pain that incarceration brings to a family."

Lil Nas X Industry Baby
Lil Nas X in video for “Industry Baby”
July 24, 2021 | 7:04pm ET

    Leave it to Lil Nas X to get the people talking. Earlier this week, the rapper shared the clip for his latest single, the Jack Harlow-featuring “Industry Baby.” The accompanying clip depicts Lil Nas X throwing a dance party in jail with a slew of naked men. As with all good things Lil Nas X, the video has been met with criticism, to which the rapper offered his trademark smart — and sometimes hilarious — responses.

    Journalist and social media commentator Tariq Nasheed accused Lil Nas X of racism in the “Industry Baby” music video, writing on Twitter: “White corporate music execs funded a music video with Lil Nas X, where a bunch of Black men are in prison twerking. And the lone white man, Jack Harlow is sexually involved with a FEMALE guard. But all the Black men are sexually engaging with each other. This is progress?”

    “lemme explain,” Lil Nas X responded. “lil nas = gay so he wit boy. jack harlow = straight so he wit girl. got it??” And to the countless critics who have accused the rapper of pushing a gay agenda, he gave an opportunity for some self-reflection: “if someone influences you to suck cock you probably already wanted to suck cock.”

    Some have also condemned the “Industry Baby” music video for making light of mass incarceration, especially of black men. “on a serious note, i know the pain that incarceration brings to a family. and the disproportionate impact that cash bail has on the black community. that’s why i teamed up with @bailproject to create the Bail X Fund. let’s bring people home!” CBS reported that the video raised more than $21,000 in the first few hours; at the time of writing this article, it’s raised $37,935. Read Lil Nas X’s tweets below.

    Lil Nas X’s long-awaited debut album, Montero, is on the horizon, though its release date is still TBA. We can assume the record will feature the provocative “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — which caused a storm of backlash from conservative politicians and commentators — as well as “Sun Goes Down.”

