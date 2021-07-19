Lil Nas X Previews Kanye West-Produced New Song “Industry Baby” in Teaser Video: Watch

Lil Nas X has announced “Industry Baby,” the latest single from his upcoming debut album, Montero. Co-produced by Kanye West and Lil Nas X’s frequent collaborators Take a Daytrip, the track features Louisville rapper Jack Harlow.

As a teaser, Lil Nas X shared a video spoofing his “Satan shoe” controversy, in which the rapper imagines a full-blown trial over his controversial limited-edition collaboration with the New York-based art collective MSCHF.

While the credits roll for the skit, fans can hear a preview of “Industry Baby” featuring brash lyrics like, “Baby bet, couple racks/ Couple Grammys on him/ Couple plaques/

That’s a fact/ Throw it back.” Watch the teaser video below.

In late March, the customized Air Max 97 “Satan shoes” were a source of controversy amongst conservatives for allegedly containing one drop of human blood. After Nike sued MSCHF for copyright infringement, the two parties came to a settlement in early April.

“Industry Baby” follows “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which featured a memorable music video in which Lil Nas X gives Satan a lap dance before snapping the Devil’s neck, and May’s “Sun Goes Down.”

More recently, Lil Nas X made headlines for his same-sex kiss at the BET Awards, drawing homophobic backlash from trolls and a dismissive response from Madonna, who pointed out she “did it first” with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV VMAs.

