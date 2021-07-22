It still feels hard to believe: live music is making a comeback. Summer tour schedules are already filling up, and after over a year of zero concerts, music fans suddenly have too many options. And that’s a great thing for everyone, but potentially less great for your savings account. Thankfully, Live Nation is making it easier to pack in the shows on a budget with its Return to Live sales event.

To celebrate the return of live music, Live Nation will be offering tickets to nearly 1,000 concerts for just $20 all-in. That’s right, just two little Hamiltons, taxes and fees included.

There are some major tours featured in the promotion, including Alanis Morrissette’s Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary trek, The Black Crowes’ long-delayed reunion, and Coheed and Cambria’s co-headlining tour with The Used.

Other artists you can see for $20 include Kings of Leon, Slipknot, Lil Baby, Rise Against, 311, Alice Cooper, KISS, Hall & Oates, Megadeth, Primus, Jonas Brothers, The Doobie Brothers, Zac Brown Band, Judas Priest, and more.

The limited-time sale begins Wednesday, July 28th at noon ET and lasts through Sunday, August 1st at 11:59 p.m. ET. T-Mobile and Sprint customers will be able to sneak in 24 hours early beginning Tuesday, July 27th at 12:00 p.m. ET.

For a list of all the available shows and to snag your $20 tickets, head to Live Nation’s Return to Live page.

