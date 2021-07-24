Liz Phair Pulls Out of Tour With Alanis Morissette and Garbage, Replaced by Cat Power

Bad news for those who were planning to catch Liz Phair on tour with Alanis Morissette and Garbage this year: Phair announced this week that she had pulled out of the tour. In her place, fellow ’90s icon Cat Power will join the lineup on the Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour.

“Sadly, due to unforeseen circumstances, I won’t be able to join Alanis & Garbage on tour this summer,” the singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter. “I’m incredibly disappointed as I was looking forward to seeing all of your beautiful faces. Shoutout to Alanis, Garbage, and Cat Power, who I know will put on an incredible show. Hope to see you all soon!”

The “Why Can’t I?” singer has yet to give any indication to what prompted her dropping out of the tour, which kicks off in Austin this August after being delayed due to the pandemic. See Phair’s statement below.

Phair and Garbage both released new albums last June. Morisette’s latest LP, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, was released in July 2020, while Power’s most recent album arrived in 2018.

The Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour officially launches in the middle of August and runs through through early October. Tickets are available to purchase here.

