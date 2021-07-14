Loki Returning for Season 2 on Disney Plus

Loki may have been the last of Marvel’s three original Disney+ series to debut, but it’s the first to get a Season 2. The fan-favorite show starring Tom Hiddleston will officially return for another go-around.

The Season 1 finale debuted on Wednesday, and with only the slightest spoilers, Marvel used the mid-credits scene to announce Loki Season 2. There’s no word yet on where a second season might take the God of Mischief, or if it will continue the reality-hopping adventures of the first. What we do know — and have known for some time — is that both Loki and WandaVision are both meant to tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision has been billed as a limited series, and was nominated for 23 related Emmys on Tuesday, meaning we likely won’t be getting a Season 2. Meanwhile, Disney+’s second Marvel scripted live-action show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, arrived as an ongoing drama (nabbing five Emmy nods in the “ongoing” categories). A second season hasn’t been formally confirmed, though it did set the stage for a Captain America 4 starring Anthony Mackie.

Marvel’s next streaming series will be an animated one, with What If…? debuting on August 11th. From there, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will await scripted originals like Hawkeye, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Iron Heart, Secret Invasion, and Wakanda. And now, apparently, we can add Loki Season 2 to that list.