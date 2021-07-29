The What Podcasts on the Reality of Lollapalooza and Festivals Returning



Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS

It’s finally music festival season and The What Podcast has lots of twists and turns to discuss. Are we all ready for this? Are they ready for this?

Lollapalooza begins now, and Brad and Barry are just as curious about how everything is going to work as you are. Pooling their years of experience plus insider information, they discuss the reality of returning to music festivals in a world that is still not entirely recovered from 2020.

Advertisement

Related Video

The What Podcast originally launched in 2018 as a way for two Bonnaroo veterans to talk about the thing they love in life the most: Bonnaroo. Over time, the podcast has evolved to cover the rest of the North American festival landscape and touring industry as a whole.

In between dissecting lineups and discussing the latest headlines, you’ll also hear interviews with artists, such as Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The What at the links above, and make sure you’re following the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Advertisement