Lorde participated in the latest installment of Vogue’s 73 Questions, answering a variety of prompts related to her new album Solar Power, her previous records Pure Heroine and Melodrama, live performance, and more.

She identified Arcade Fire’s 2014 headlining set at Coachella as the best concert she ever attended: “I was 17 and in the crowd, and I had never seen anything like it. It was incredible.” She name-checked Harry Styles as the one artist she’d most like to collaborate with, and she identified Taylor Swift as the first musician that left her starstruck.

Asked what song she wished she had written, Lorde answered “Graceland” by Paul Simon. Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” was the first song that made her cry, and George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass claims the honor for greatest album cover — at least, according to Lorde. And when asked which musician, living or dead, has the best style, Lorde went with David Bowie.

You can watch Lorde’s full 73 Questions segment below. It was filmed at the New York Botanical Garden in The Bronx.

Lorde’s new album Solar Power is set for release on August 20th, and will be supported by a lengthy world tour kicking off in early 2022. Tickets for the entire tour are sold out, but can still be purchased through the secondary market here.

While also in New York, Lorde performed on both Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Late Night with Seth Meyers. She also got drunk with Seth Meyers.

