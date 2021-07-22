Menu
Lorde Gets Shit Faced with Seth Meyers

The "Solar Power" singer joins the Late Night host for the first installment of his "Day Drinking" segment since the beginning of the pandemic

Lorde Day Drinking
Lorde day drinks with Seth Meyers (photo via NBC)
July 21, 2021 | 11:09pm ET

    For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Late Night host Seth Meyers brought back his wildly entertaining segment “Day Drinking.” If you haven’t seen it before, it’s basically just an excuse for Meyers to get shit faced with a celebrity — or, in the case of last night’s episode, a royal.

    Lorde and Meyers hit the New York City hot spot Zero Bond for an afternoon of over consumption. What began with Meyers making the New Zealand singer cocktails inspired by her own songs quickly devolved into some hilarious drinking games, including one in which Lorde and Meyers had to identify particular royals — or, else take a shot of Crown Royal.

    Another drinking game involved Meyers having to recite Lorde’s real name in full — or, else take a shot. Still another saw Lorde and Meyers paint the artwork to Melodrama. By the time it was all said and done, both Lorde and Meyers were pretty blitzed. Or, to quote Lorde, “I’m drunk.” Watch the hilarity unfold below.

    Related Video

    After sobering up, Lorde will perform her new single, “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” live for the first time on Wednesday night’s episode of Late Night (stay tuned for the video).

    Lorde’s new album, Solar Power, is set for release on August 20th, and will be supported by a lengthy world tour kicking off in early 2022. Tickets for the entire tour are sold out, but can still be purchased through the secondary market here.

