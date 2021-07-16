Lorde Shines Brightly with Live Debut of “Solar Power” on Colbert: Watch

Lorde appeared on Thursday night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform her new single “Solar Power” live for the first time. The New Zealand pop goddess sang the bright, summery tune from the rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater, accompanied by an eight-piece backing band (which included Vampire Weekend’s Brian Robert Jones), as well as a whole lot of bubbles. Watch the replay below.

Last month, Lorde appeared remotely on the Late Show to discuss her upcoming album and supporting tour. Also entitled Solar Power, her third album is set for release on August 20th, and will be supported by a lengthy world tour kicking off in early 2022. Tickets for the entire tour are sold out, but can still be purchased through the secondary market here.

Related Video