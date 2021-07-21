Lorde Premieres New Song “Stoned At the Nail Salon”: Stream

Lorde has shared a new song called “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” which serves as the latest preview of her upcoming third album, Solar Power. Take a listen below.

“This song is sort of a rumination on getting older, settling into domesticity, and questioning if you’ve made the right decisions,” said Lorde of “Stoned at the Nail Salon.” “I think lots of people start asking those questions of themselves around my age, and it was super comforting to me writing them down, hoping they’d resonate with others too. I used this song as a dumping ground for so many thoughts…”

As was the case with the album’s lead single and title track “Solar Power,” “Stoned at the Nail Salon” was produced by Jack Antonoff and features backing vocals from Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo. “It’s definitely one of the quietest, most introspective, and internal moments on the record, but I thought it was cool to start with ‘Solar Power’ and then to be like, ‘And also this,'” explained Lorde in an interview with Apple Music.

On Wednesday evening, Lorde will appear as the sole guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers. She’ll sit down for an interview, perform “Stoned at the Nail Salon” live for the first time, and join Seth Meyers for the latest edition of his viral series “Day Drinking.”

Solar Power is set for release on August 20th, and will be supported by a lengthy world tour kicking off in early 2022. Tickets for the entire tour are sold out, but can still be purchased through the secondary market here.

