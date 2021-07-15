Menu
Veruca Salt’s Louise Post Reveals How Foo Fighters’ “Everlong” Came Together

The rocker's relationship with Dave Grohl famously inspired the 1997 track

Dave Grohl, Louise Post, and David Bowie
Dave Grohl, Louise Post, and David Bowie, photo via Veruca Salt’s Facebook
July 15, 2021 | 10:41am ET

    It’s no secret that Foo Fighters’ 1997 classic “Everlong” was inspired by Dave Grohl’s relationship with Louise Post. Now, the Veruca Salt vocalist is finally giving some insight into the track’s creation.

    Post’s revelations came after she stumbled upon a YouTube video of her isolated backing vocals on the song, prompting her to share a few details in an Instagram post.

    “I sang these back-ups over the phone at 2am after being woken up from a deep sleep in Chicago by [Dave Grohl] who was tracking the vocals for ‘Everlong’ in LA,” Post wrote. “He wanted me to sing the doo-doo’s, which were inspired by our song ‘Shimmer Like a Girl.’ While I was at it, I wrote a harmony for the chorus and sang that too. The whispered section of this song was originally the dream I was having when the phone rang. It was a dream about us. He later removed it and replaced with his own whispers, one which was a love letter to me. Maybe I’ll tell the full story…eventually…if I feel like it. But I just came across this post and thought I would share for anyone who is interested. XoL.” Check out Post’s “Everlong” details in her Instagram post below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Of course, longtime fans will know that Grohl famously dated Post in the wake of his divorce from Jennifer Leigh Youngblood. However, the rockers’ relationship ended messily, with Post revealing onstage during a 1997 show in Melbourne that the Foo Fighters’ frontman allegedly cheated on her with none other than Winona Ryder. Eventually, the musicians made amends, with Post saying in a 2006 interview with Australian outlet The Age, “I didn’t mean for it to happen. I’m friends with him now.”

    While Veruca Salt’s most recent album, Ghost Notes, was released in 2015, Post contributed vocals to a star-studded cover of “Mountain Song” by Jane’s Addiction back in January. Grohl, meanwhile, has been busy plotting the Foo Fighters’ first-ever tour of Alaska and delayed 26th anniversary tour; unveiling the band’s disco alter egos, the Dee Gees; preparing to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame‘s Class of 2021; re-opening Madison Square Garden to live music; and announcing a slate of upcoming festival appearances at Bonnaroo, BottleRock, Lollapalooza, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Tecate Pa’l Norte 2021, and next year’s Boston Calling. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or here.

