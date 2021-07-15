Lucy Dacus Unveils Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Stream

Lucy Dacus stopped by her old alma mater for her first-ever Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

Performing with her backing band, the singer-songwriter brought NPR’s famed series all the way to the halls of Maggie Walker High School in Richmond, Virginia. She ran through four songs from her 2021 album Home Video — complete with a desk taken from a classroom standing in for Bob Boilen’s titular Tiny Desk.

Dacus kicked things off with her latest single “Brando,” which earned the rising star the very first U.S. chart entry by landing at No. 23 on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart. She then transitioned into “VBS,” which recounts her experience going to vacation bible school as a teenager. Next, Dacus enlisted her band to add a trio of guitars to her own for “Going Going Gone,” before sending them off stage left to perform fan favorite track “Thumbs” for the first time on camera. “It might be tough to hear. That’s just a warning,” she stated of the vulnerable track before quipping, “If you don’t want to listen to it, just turn this video off!” (But really though, don’t.)

Watch Dacus’ full Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below. The indie rocker recently stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform an Old Hollywood-style take on “Brando”. Last month, she also played Doomin’ Sun Fest alongside the likes of Tegan and Sara, Courtney Barnett and Ben Gibbard, and next she’s set to hit the road on an expanded North American headlining tour. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

Setlist:

Brando

VBS

Going Going Gone

Thumbs