Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lucy Liu Revisits Fight with Bill Murray on Charlie’s Angels Set: “I’m Not Going to Sit There and Be Attacked”

The altercation occurred after part of the script was revised without Murray's knowledge

lucy liu bill murray charlie's angels argument interview
Bill Murray and Lucy Liu in ‘Charlie’s Angels’ (Columbia Pictures)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 28, 2021 | 1:13pm ET

    Whoa, Charlie. In a new interview this week, Lucy Liu looked back on her infamous argument with Bill Murray on the set of 2000’s Charlie’s Angels.

    Appearing on the Los Angeles TimesAsian Enough podcast, the actress recounted the altercation, which she explained stemmed from Murray being unaware that the scene being filmed had been altered. According to Liu’s memory of the event, the actor’s ire ended up being directed at her, with the argument eventually becoming what the star called a “one-on-one communication.”

    “I won’t get into the specifics,” she said, “but it kept going on and on. I was, like, ‘Wow, he seems like he’s looking straight at me.'”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Once Murray’s language and attitude toward her became, as she recalled, “inexcusable and unacceptable,” Liu explained on the podcast that she defended herself against the comedy legend. “No matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down,” she said. “And I would not stand down, and nor should I have…I’m not going to sit there and be attacked.”

    Liu portrayed Alex Munday, one third of the film’s titular private investigators, starring alongside Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore with Murray playing Charlie’s assistant Bosely. While Liu and her fellow Angels were joined by Demi Moore and Bernie Mac three years later for Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Murray only appeared in archival footage in the hit 2003 sequel.

    In the years since the incident — which reentered the public discourse earlier this year thanks to a viral tweet by one of the film’s production assistants — Liu said that she and Murray had spoken a number of times at different Hollywood events, but she’s never forgotten the experience or how it affected her career. “I didn’t understand how it got flipped when I had nothing to do with instigating it or creating that platform of confrontation or anxiety,” she concluded. “So even though it’s been decades, it’s something that obviously I remember very intimately and have not forgotten.”

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

netflix covid-19 vaccine mandatory required on set zone a

Netflix Announces New Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy on Set

July 28, 2021

will smith king richard hbo max warner bros venus and serena williams trailer watch

Will Smith Pushes Venus and Serena Williams to Greatness in New Trailer for King Richard: Watch

July 28, 2021

Eddie Vedder with Olivia Vedder, photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Eddie Vedder's Daughter Soundtracks Trailer for Sean Penn Movie Flag Day: Watch

July 28, 2021

Lucasfilm deepfaker Shamook YouTube video Star Wars deepfake videos The Mandalorian Luke Skywalker deepfake, screengrab via YouTube/@Shamook

Lucasfilm Hires Viral YouTube Deepfaker Who's Better Than Them

July 28, 2021

 

The Suicide Squad Review

James Gunn Gives The Suicide Squad Another Uproarious Chance at Life: Review

July 28, 2021

Don't Go Gentle Idles

Watch IDLES Rock Out During Yala! Records Session in New Documentary Clip: Exclusive

July 28, 2021

Ghostbusters Afterlife Movie

Everything We Know About Ghostbusters: Afterlife (So Far)

and July 28, 2021

Ashton Kutcher with Mila Kunis, photo by George Pimentel/Getty Image

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Admit to Rarely Bathing Themselves Or Their Kids

July 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lucy Liu Revisits Fight with Bill Murray on Charlie's Angels Set: "I'm Not Going to Sit There and Be Attacked"

Menu Shop Search Sale