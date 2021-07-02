Margaret Cho on Netflix’s Good on Paper and the Riot Grrrl Lineage of Soccer Mommy, Beach Bunny

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Margaret Cho catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest Netflix movie, Good on Paper.

The comedian/actor/musician gets into movies that reflect the film and TV industries, as well as the music world, and the differences between them all. She then takes us through some of the more cringe moments in Good on Paper and her own dating horror stories from the early chatroom days of Y2K. Cho also discusses some of her current favorite songwriters, such as Soccer Mommy, Beach Bunny, and Phoebe Bridgers, and lets us know she has a new piano/synth record on the way.

Starring Margaret Cho alongside Iliza Shlesinger (who also wrote the screenplay) and Ryan Hansen, Good on Paper is now streaming on Netflix.