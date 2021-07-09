Margo Price Announces New EP Live From the Other Side, Performs “Hey Child” on Colbert: Watch

Margo Price has announced Live From the Other Side, a new audiovisual EP due out July 16th via Loma Vista Recordings. To preview the project, the country singer filmed a Late Show with Stephen Colbert performance featuring a new version of “Hey Child” with Adia Victoria, Allison Russell, Kam Franklin, and Kyshona Armstrong.

Live From the Other Side will contain a cover of The Beatles’ “Help” (also featuring Victoria, Russell, Franklin, and Armstrong), a solo arrangement of “That’s How Rumors Get Started,” and “Hey Child.”

In a statement, Price reflected on the year since she released the excellent That’s How Rumors Get Started and shared how Tina Turner influenced her new project. “I hope it kept you warm during those cold, lonely nights,” she said about Rumors. “Some things changed for the better, some for the worse. I know I am stronger and wiser than before but there is also an innocence lost, a naivety that we will never have back.”

Related Video

She added, “I would also like to dedicate this EP to a hero of all of ours — Ms. Tina Turner. Her work has had such a massive influence on me ever since I heard her story and watched her movie What’s Love Got To Do With It when I was just ten years old. Her strength, talent, and truth have inspired me endlessly and I loved performing her interpretation of ‘Help’ by The Beatles. I believe in the power to manifest your own destiny and I offer Tina’s Buddhist mantra to anyone who may need it: ‘Namu Myoho Renge Kyo’ means ‘I honor the Universal Mystical Law of Cause and Effect.'”

Price will be touring in support of Live From the Other Side and That’s How Rumors Get Started this summer and fall, including appearances at Newport Folk Festival and Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour. She will also play multiple dates in support of Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, and Nathaniel Rateliff.

Purchase tickets here and look for deals on the secondary market once they sell out. Check out her full 2021-2022 tour schedule below the jump.

Watch Price’s performance of her new rendition of “Hey Child” below.

Live From the Other Side Artwork:

Margo Price 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

07/23/21 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/04/21 – Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Amphitheater *

08/20/21 – Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Weekend 2021

08/28/21 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

09/10/21 – Gilford, NH @ Outlaw Music Festival

09/11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Outlaw Music Festival

09/12/21 – Saratoga, NY @ Outlaw Music Festival

09/16/21 – Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest

09/17/21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Outlaw Music Festival

09/18/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Outlaw Music Festival

09/19/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Outlaw Music Festival

09/23/21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^

09/24/21 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake ^

09/29/21 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater #

09/30/21 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater #

10/09/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park $

10/10/21- Columbus, OH @ Express Live! $

10/12/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center $

10/13/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica $

02/01/22 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Girls Just Wanna Weekend 2022

04/20/22 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center ^

04/21/22 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ^

06/02/22 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena ^

06/03/22 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^

06/04/22 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre ^

06/16/22 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena ^

06/17/22 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre ^

06/18/22 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

* = w/ Allison Russell

^ = w/ Chris Stapleton

# = w/ Tyler Childers

$ = w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats