Marilyn Manson Seeks to Dismiss Esmé Bianco’s Lawsuit, Describes Assault Allegations by Multiple Women as “Coordinated Attack”

The Game of Thrones actress accused the singer of sexual assault and other crimes

Esme Bianco Marilyn Manson lawsuit
Eme Bianco (via HBO), Marilyn Manson (photo by Melinda Oswandel)
July 28, 2021 | 9:18pm ET

    Marilyn Manson has filed legal papers seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco. In the same documents, the disgraced singer describes the recent sexual assault allegations by multiple women as a “coordinated attack.”

    Bianco is one of a number of women who have accused Manson of sexual abuse over the past several months. As previously reported, she sued the shock rocker in April for sexual assault, physical abuse, and human trafficking.

    She first shared her story in February, weeks after actress Evan Rachel Wood went public with her accusations against Manson. Bianco described Manson as “monster who almost destroyed me,” adding that she “basically felt like a prisoner” while living with the singer. She accused Manson of using “drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts” from her on multiple occasions, and claimed he raped her in May 2011.

    According to TMZ, Manson claims that Bianco’s accusations are false, and that the case should be thrown out before it ever goes to trial. He further states that her lawsuit came after the statute of limitations, and that she “spent months plotting, workshopping, and fine-tuning” her story into “twisted tales that bear no resemblance to reality.”

    Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations
    Marilyn Manson Surrenders to Police on Warrant for Alleged Assault [Updated]

    Elsewhere, Manson addresses the accusations against him by multiple women, saying they were all “consensual” relationships and that the allegations are all part of a “coordinated attack” in which the women are “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement.”

    Bianco’s legal action is one of four known lawsuits filed against Manson by women claiming sexual assault. Separately, he is also facing a charge of simple assault for spitting on a female videographer at a concert in 2019. The singer recently turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police department for that incident, and was booked and released. He is expected to appear at court hearings related to that case later this summer.

