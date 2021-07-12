Mark Hoppus: “This Week I’ll Take a Test That May Very Well Determine If I Live or Die”

Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus has offered a new update on his battle with cancer, revealing that he is set to take a test this week “that may very well determine if I live or die.”

Nevertheless, in a tweet on Saturday Hoppus expressed confidence that he’ll “kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts,” whether through chemotherapy or bone marrow transplants.

The 49-year-old bassist-vocalist first went public with his cancer diagnosis in June. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he said at the time. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

Related Video

Hoppus has yet to specify what type of cancer he is battling, though he did share a CT scan which shows a tumor in his shoulder region, suggesting he is suffering from lymphoma. (Bone marrow transplants is also a common treatment for lymphoma.)

Consequence has reached out to representatives of Hoppus and Blink-182 for clarification on the nature of his illness.

to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go. pic.twitter.com/6ih3AEJq7y — ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) July 11, 2021