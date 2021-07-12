Menu
Mark Hoppus: “This Week I’ll Take a Test That May Very Well Determine If I Live or Die”

The Blink-182 bassist and vocalist is battling cancer

Mark Hoppus Blink182 cancer
Mark Hoppus, photo via Twitter
July 11, 2021 | 8:40pm ET

    Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus has offered a new update on his battle with cancer, revealing that he is set to take a test this week “that may very well determine if I live or die.”

    Nevertheless, in a tweet on Saturday Hoppus expressed confidence that he’ll “kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts,” whether through chemotherapy or bone marrow transplants.

    The 49-year-old bassist-vocalist first went public with his cancer diagnosis in June. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he said at the time. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

    Hoppus has yet to specify what type of cancer he is battling, though he did share a CT scan which shows a tumor in his shoulder region, suggesting he is suffering from lymphoma. (Bone marrow transplants is also a common treatment for lymphoma.)

    Consequence has reached out to representatives of Hoppus and Blink-182 for clarification on the nature of his illness.

     

