Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Offers Cancer Update: “The Chemo Is Working!”

Last week, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus gave an update on his battle with cancer, saying he was preparing to “take a test that may very well determine if I live or die.” The results are in, and as Hoppus put it, he got “the best possible news.” That’s right, “Scans indicate that the chemo is working!”

Hoppus has been diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which is the same type of cancer his mother successfully beat. It looks like the legendary bassist and vocalist is well on his way to doing the same. In a July 19th social media statement, he wrote,

“Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news. I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer.”

If you’ll excuse a very un-journalistic display of emotion, can we just say HELL YEAH THAT’S FUCKING RIGHT! Check out his statement below.