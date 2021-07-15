Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Type: “My Blood’s Trying to Kill Me”

After a few months of undergoing treatment on the down-low, Mark Hoppus has revealed his exact type of cancer. The Blink-182 singer/bassist confirmed in a recent Twitch Q&A that he’s been diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the same type of cancer his mother survived. In his words: “My blood’s trying to kill me.”

Hoppus specified that he would soon be going in for a PET scan to determine the effects of his chemotherapy so far. “Ideally I go in tomorrow and they say, ‘Congratulations! Your chemotherapy has worked and you are all done and you’ll never have to think about this cancer again for the rest of your life,'” the 49-year-old rocker explained. “Even if the cancer’s totally gone from my whole body, they give me three more rounds of chemo just to make sure.”

Hoppus also detailed his experience with chemo thus far: “The first chemo, I felt like I was a zombie that fell onto an electric fence and was just being shocked…The second round of chemo, I just felt very weak and tired. Really just like the worst flu ever. The third round of chemo, I started retching. Nauseous and that whole thing.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Despite the chemo side effects, Hoppus seems adamant about maintaining a positive attitude about the situation. “We’re beating this cancer,” he added. “It’s just a matter of time.” Watch clips of the livestream below.

Hoppus first went public about his cancer diagnosis in June, following his initial diagnosis in April. An army of fans and fellow musicians have extended their support publicly throughout the weeks since, including Hoppus’ Blink-182 cohorts Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker.

Advertisement