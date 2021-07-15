Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Type: “My Blood’s Trying to Kill Me”

The Blink-182 member has been battling cancer since April

Mark hoppus reveals cancer type
Mark Hoppus, image via Twitch
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 15, 2021 | 4:04pm ET

    After a few months of undergoing treatment on the down-low, Mark Hoppus has revealed his exact type of cancer. The Blink-182 singer/bassist confirmed in a recent Twitch Q&A that he’s been diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the same type of cancer his mother survived. In his words: “My blood’s trying to kill me.”

    Hoppus specified that he would soon be going in for a PET scan to determine the effects of his chemotherapy so far. “Ideally I go in tomorrow and they say, ‘Congratulations! Your chemotherapy has worked and you are all done and you’ll never have to think about this cancer again for the rest of your life,'” the 49-year-old rocker explained. “Even if the cancer’s totally gone from my whole body, they give me three more rounds of chemo just to make sure.”

    Hoppus also detailed his experience with chemo thus far: “The first chemo, I felt like I was a zombie that fell onto an electric fence and was just being shocked…The second round of chemo, I just felt very weak and tired. Really just like the worst flu ever. The third round of chemo, I started retching. Nauseous and that whole thing.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Despite the chemo side effects, Hoppus seems adamant about maintaining a positive attitude about the situation. “We’re beating this cancer,” he added. “It’s just a matter of time.” Watch clips of the livestream below.

    Hoppus first went public about his cancer diagnosis in June, following his initial diagnosis in April. An army of fans and fellow musicians have extended their support publicly throughout the weeks since, including Hoppus’ Blink-182 cohorts Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Icon Music Through The Lens

Go Behind the Scenes of Kurt Cobain's Iconic 1993 Photo Shoot in New PBS Docuseries Clip: Exclusive

July 15, 2021

lingua ignota perpetual flame of centralia video

Lingua Ignota Teams with Fashion Designer Ashley Rose Couture for "Perpetual Flame of Centralia" Video: Stream

July 15, 2021

pop smoke new posthumous album faith features contributions from kanye west, dua lipa, and others

Pop Smoke's New Posthumous Album Faith Features Kanye West, Dua Lipa, and More

July 15, 2021

soccer mommy rom com 2004 new song single listen stream

Soccer Mommy Unveils New Song "rom com 2004": Stream

July 15, 2021

 

lucy dacus tiny desk concert npr brando going going gone vbs thumbs home video mary walker high school

Lucy Dacus Unveils Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Stream

July 15, 2021

iron maiden writing on the wall video

Iron Maiden Unleash First New Song in Six Years, "The Writing on the Wall": Stream

July 15, 2021

Coheed and Cambria Claudio Sanchez interview 2021

Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez on Navigating the Pandemic, 2021 Tour, and New Music

July 15, 2021

Gang of Youths Share New Surprise EP total serene: Stream

July 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Type: "My Blood's Trying to Kill Me"

Menu Shop Search Sale